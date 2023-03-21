PM Modi to unveil 6G vision document on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) area office and innovation centre in India and will will unveil 'Bharat 6G Vision Document' and launch 6G R&D Test Bed.

ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional Offices and area offices.

India signed a host country agreement in March 2022 with ITU for establishment of area office. India ITU area office will serve India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran.

Further, Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

6G Test bed will provide academic institutions, industry, start-ups, MSMEs, industry, among others, a platform to test and validate the evolving ICT technologies. The Bharat 6G Vision Document and 6G Test bed will also provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building and faster technology adoption in the country.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

The government had issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.



Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Meanhwile, Prime minister Modi will on Wednesday also launch 'Call before u dig' App.

The Call Before You Dig (CBuD) app is a tool envisaged for preventing damage to underlying assets like optical fibre cables, that occurs because of uncoordinated digging and excavation, leading to loss of thousands of crore every year. The mobile app CBuD will connect excavators and asset owners through SMS/Email notification and click to call, so that there are planned excavations in the country while ensuring the safety of underground assets.

This is to enhance integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti. Gati Shati National Master Plan is an approach that enables integrated and synchronised implementation of projects. (ANI)

