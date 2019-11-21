Sachin Jain, President Forevermark India along with Dinesh Jain, MD, PMJ Jewels and Bibhu Mohapatra at the launch of Forevermark Artemis Collection
Sachin Jain, President Forevermark India along with Dinesh Jain, MD, PMJ Jewels and Bibhu Mohapatra at the launch of Forevermark Artemis Collection

PMJ Jewels presents new designs from Forevermark Artemis Collection by Bibhu Mohapatra

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:42 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, launched its beautiful new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels in collaboration with celebrated designer Bibhu Mohapatra.
PMJ Jewels who are Forevermark's key retail partners have crafted this exquisite jewellery collection. Featuring beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds, Bibhu drew inspiration from nature and the unique qualities of a woman in his latest designs for the new Artemis Collection.
PMJ Jewels are known for their high standards of precision and quality craftsmanship in diamond jewellery. The collection features artistic and stylish layered necklaces, cocktail rings, pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets and cuffs.
"Women, like nature, have always withstood the test of time with grace, beauty and elegance. Like a true commitment, they prevail with every challenge. This unique character of the female species has inspired the evolution of the Artemis Collection created by PMJ Jewels," said Bibhu Mohapatra.
"Forevermark and I have a long-standing partnership that is backed with commitment and excellence. Their philosophy of using only the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, resonates with my brand ideologies and design principles. I am excited to showcase the new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels, at their flagship store in Hyderabad. Undoubtedly natural diamonds make fashion timeless!" he added.
"PMJ is proud to partner with the talented fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and Forevermark to showcase the stunning new designs from the Artemis Collection at our store today," said Dinesh Jain, MD, PMJ Jewels.
"The collection is an assortment of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond jewellery comprised of 17 pieces. These uniquely crafted pieces epitomize sophistication, subtlety, skilled craftsmanship, which perfectly complements Bibhu's fashion creations," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Jain, President Forevermark India said, "PMJ and Forevermark have been associated since the past few years. Our partnership has further strengthened through this collaboration with ace designer Bibhu Mohapatra."
"PMJ Jewels has handcrafted the latest designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection. This collection resonates with women of the world as it strikes a perfect balance of modernity and tradition that projects confidence. The collection is a perfect amalgamation of Bibhu's unique vision, with immaculate craftsmanship by PMJ and natural Forevermark diamonds," he added.
PMJ Jewels is Hyderabad's leading jeweller with over 55 years of legacy known for its high standards of precision and quality in handcrafting diamond jewellery. PMJ Jewels team of talented designers create intricate & culturally contemporary jewellery designs keeping in mind the trends of today.
Forevermark diamonds are among the world's most carefully selected natural diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart. Less than 1% of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.
The synergy of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration over the past few years to offer hallmark diamond jewellery pieces.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Secure Your Trekking Journey Against Mishaps With Trek Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adventure travel in India has seen a significant increase in the recent past, and while these activities may get your adrenaline pumping, you can't ignore the associated risks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:05 IST

India's leading PR firm ICCPL launches Mumbai operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its Mumbai operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Jigsaw Academy's full-time Data Science Program ranked number 2 in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy's full-time 'Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science' program has been ranked number 2 among the 'Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India - 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating of 4.77 on 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Puranik Builders files fresh IPO papers with SEBI, plans to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Realty firm Puranik Builders has filed fresh papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share sale.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:48 IST

India's pioneer in holistic optical services, Gangar Eyenation...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/Digpu): With 40+ years in its legacy in optical products, services and technology, Gangar Eyenation takes pride in being a "People's brand".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:39 IST

Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth: OECD

Paris [France], Nov 21 (ANI): Trade conflict, weak business investment and persistent political uncertainty are weighing on the world economy and raising the risk of long-term stagnation, according to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:09 IST

Indigenization of Data Centre to be Prioritized

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixth edition of Data Centre India 2019 International Conference was organized in New Delhi. The objective of the one-day conference was to understand and formulate strategies related to the future needs and challenges of the data centre infrastructure in

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:54 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Shibani Dandekar enthral audience at M3M Golfestate

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a celebrity-star studded Rendezvous with the Stars on November 18 at their 7-star golf-themed living project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Extension Road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

TO THE NEW ranked amongst top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked amongst the Top 25 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:38 IST

Commodities platform Tradologie to begin operations in Egypt, Turkey

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it will expand global footprint with offices in Cairo and Istanbul which are expected to become operational by February next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:21 IST

Raheja Developers to deliver 7,000 units in next 1-2 years

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Developers Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in the country has firmed up definite plans to deliver close to 7,000 housing units over the next 1-2 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Disinvestment plan fails to cheer stock market, Nifty closes below 11,970

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower after a muted trading session on Thursday, a day after the government announced strategic sale in five public sector units and approved the proposal for mitigating financial stress being faced by telecom operat

Read More
iocl