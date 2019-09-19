The tribunal order comes soon after Bombay High Court quashed attachments of 63 moons' assets
The tribunal order comes soon after Bombay High Court quashed attachments of 63 moons' assets

PMLA Appellate Tribunal also releases assets of 63 moons from ED attachment

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI) The PMLA Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of Jignesh Shah-led 63 moons technologies from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
This order comes soon after the Bombay High Court order which quashed the attachments of assets belonging to 63 moons -- earlier known as National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) -- under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.
However, the tribunal made quashing the attachment orders subject to the filing of an indemnity bond within a week. It restrained 63 moons from dealing with released assets till the pendency of the trial of larger issues in the PMLA court.
63 moons said it is of the opinion that passing of this sort of restraint order and of seeking an indemnity bond is beyond the power of the tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). "63 moons will take appropriate legal recourse against this part of the order," it said in a statement.
Last month, the court ruled that the NSEL is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company's assets, including bank accounts and properties, under the MPID Act stand quashed.
In 2016, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police attached assets worth Rs 7,063 crore belonging to Financial Technologies India Ltd (FTIL) owned and founded by Jignesh Shah.
The developments followed Shah's arrest by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs 6,000 crore scam at NSEL which is owned by FTIL. The ED said it had collected evidence of money-laundering against Shah, and he was remanded in judicial custody by a special PMLA court (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:01 IST

NH Studioz to distribute Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam Worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based leading movie distributor NH Studioz today announced the distribution of upcoming movie Prasthanam worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

GlobalKart launches World's most popular Eye Massager, 'BREO' in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalKart, the leaders in cross border and pioneers in bringing new age technovations to India, today announced the launch of BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager, the world's favourite eye massager, a popular routine for tired eye and sleeplessness in countries like Un

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

Huawei's Flagship Chipset - Kirin 990 to be available in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:43 IST

Rising trade tensions, policy uncertainty further weakening...

Paris [France], Sept 19 (ANI): The global economy has become increasingly fragile and uncertain with growth slowing and downside risks continuing to mount, according to the OECD's latest interim economic outlook released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:15 IST

Sensex drops by 470 points while Nifty tests 10,700, Yes Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Heavy selling pressure across sectors dragged equity benchmark indices down on Thursday as investors grappled with the domestic and global slowdown, fluctuating oil prices and absence of any fresh triggers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Domestic air traffic in August grows 3.24 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 943.58 lakh passengers during January to August as against 913.95 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, marking an annual growth of 3.24 per cent and monthly growth of 3.87 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Schneider Electric and BASF increase visibility into operations...

Rueil-Malmaison [France] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, helps BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxue Asset Advisor on their

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Helo launches third edition of 'Helo Superstar' campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Helo, India's leading regional social media platform has launched the third season of 'Helo Superstar' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Socomec unveils new DIRIS Digiware S power metering, monitoring...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to the existing version for AC installations), oriented for the data centre, industry, and commercial space.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:08 IST

Sensex drops by 496 points while Nifty hovers around 10,710, Yes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Equity indices faced bearish tendencies during the afternoon on Thursday as selling pressure extended across all segments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Yes Bank tanks by 11 pc after CARE downgrades NCDs of lender's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank cracked by over 11 per cent on Thursday afternoon after CARE Ratings downgraded ratings of non-convertible debentures of Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd (MCPL), one of the private lender's promoter entities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:56 IST

Here's how Bajaj Finserv's pocket insurance comes to your rescue...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite the shift towards a cashless economy, the number of people using ATMs across the nation is still significantly large. A recent report by the RBI said that over 800 million Indians have been actively using ATMs in 2019 as compared

Read More
iocl