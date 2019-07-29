The investment was made under RBI's automatic route in the revamped ECBs framework
The investment was made under RBI's automatic route in the revamped ECBs framework

PNB Housing Finance raises $100 million from IFC to finance purchase of affordable housing projects

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Monday it has raised 100 million dollars (about Rs 690 crore) from International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, for on-lending to buyers in affordable housing projects.
The investment was made under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) automatic route in the revamped external commercial borrowings (ECBs) framework.
India needs to build 1.1 crore homes in the affordable segment. At an average of 4.6 people per household, the 1.1 crore units gap implies that nearly five crore people do not have adequate housing.
"We express our gratitude to IFC for their continuous support and trust in the company's operations and overall robustness," said Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
"The fully-hedged facility has come at a landed cost that is much lower than the domestic pricing for similar tenures. Raising of ECB under the present market environment and that too from a multilateral financial institution like the IFC demonstrates the strength of PNB HFL and the faith of the lending community in the sector," he said in a statement.
"The line of credit will not only enhance the liquidity but will further balance our long-term asset liability management position as the facility is for five years," Gupta said.
This is the first ECB disbursement during the current financial year under the RBI automatic route. Several other ECB proposals are in the pipeline.
"The RBI has allowed us to borrow ECB up to 750 million dollars annually under the automatic route. Considering the strong fundamentals and inherent growth of the company, we are hopeful that in the coming months our company will further utilise the facility," said Gupta.
Hemalata Mahalingam, Manager of Financial Institutions Group at IFC South Asia, said: "To support the Indian government's vision of Housing for All by 2022, our country strategy places a strong emphasis on the affordable housing sector. Our partnership with PNB Housing Finance will help them further expand to smaller towns and cities and reach low-income customers with loans to buy homes and help raise their living standards."
PNB Housing Finance is IFC's long-standing client. IFC assisted the company in raising its first foreign exchange financing for on-lending to buyers of affordable housing. Later, IFC helped the company to issue the first green bond in India for financing construction of green buildings.
The company is a member of IFC's Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium that brings together leading developers, financiers, and the government to support the ecosystem for construction of green homes.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:09 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance denies Swamy's allegations as stock tanks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance tanked about 7.6 per cent to a one-month low at the National Stock Exchange on Monday and levelled among top losers in the index after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused the company of embezzling funds from the Nationa

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:23 IST

Equity gauges fall, Indiabulls Housing Finance plunges by 7.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended early losses and continued to remain under pressure around noon on Monday with auto and metal stocks taking a severe beating.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:45 IST

Escorts Q1 net profit slips 27 pc to Rs 87.6 crore

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Tractor manufacturer Escorts Ltd has reported a decline of 27.6 per cent in its profit after tax to Rs 87.66 crore during the quarter ended June 30 in comparison to Rs 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:30 IST

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 announce content alliance to grow SVoD business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI): ALTBalaji and ZEE5 said on Monday they have collaborated to co-create original content which will be available only on both platforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:13 IST

How a loan against property helps you fulfil your home renovation needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Renovating your home periodically helps you make it more comfortable, but more importantly, it allows you to maintain its market value.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Equities flat amid mixed global cues, auto and metal stocks down 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses during early hours on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks as US-China trade talks resume later this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decad

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:57 IST

Digital technologies to reshape labour markets, industries and...

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): Advancing technologies have the potential to spur exponential growth in global economic well-being and prosperity, similar to the changes that the steam engine and electricity brought about, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:23 IST

Cytecare Cancer Hospitals Launches CANCON 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CANCON 2019, the 3rd edition of scientific deliberations on head and neck cancer management, powered by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals in Bengaluru, commenced on a pleasantly unusual note. Nalini Satyanarayan, 70, played the flute through her

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:03 IST

ICICI Bank posts Q1 profit of Rs 1,908 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Private sector lender ICICI Bank said on Saturday its profit in June quarter (Q1) stood at Rs 1,908 crore against a loss of Rs 120 crore in the year-on period due to healthy net interest income and improved asset quality.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:23 IST

Havells India Q1 profit falls 16 pc with slow growth in key segments

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) manufacturer Havells India on Saturday reported a 16 per cent decline in its profit to Rs 177 crore during the first fiscal quarter ended June due to sluggish growth key segments like cables, lighting, and switch gears.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:11 IST

KMV to launch 'Incubees' in India, Middle East, N Africa, Asia Pacific

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaydence Media Ventures - the media arm of the UAE based Kaydence and Kianna are all set to launch its innovative news and virtual incubation hub platform focused on start-ups - Incubees - in India, Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:29 IST

All India ITR.com: A leading platform in the tax filing

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR.com is a leading tax consultancy that has made a name for itself by gaining the trust of its customers through their services rendered on their website and app. It provides online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Read More
iocl