Basic diluted earnings per shares came in at Rs 2.21 in Q1 FY20
Basic diluted earnings per shares came in at Rs 2.21 in Q1 FY20

PNB reports surprise profit of Rs 1,019 crore for June quarter

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,018.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1 FY20) despite a marginal rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) against a net loss of Rs 940 crore in a year-ago period.
Gross NPAs increased to 16.49 per cent against 15.5 per cent in the previous quarter. In Q1 FY19, the figure stood at 18.26 per cent. Net NPAs declined year-on-year to 7.17 per cent against 10.58 per cent in the year-ago period.
Provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 2,023.31 crore, down 64.8 per cent against 5,758.16 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the numbers dropped 79.9 per cent. In the March quarter, the figures stood at Rs 10,071.11 crore.
Basic diluted earnings per share came in at Rs 2.21 against negative Rs 3.41 in the year-ago period. Housing loan grew to Rs 54,451 crore with year-on-year growth of 29.64 per cent. PNB generated fresh business of Rs 80,000 crore in Q1 FY20.
"The bank has reported one loan account in the power and steel sector under borrowal fraud category to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during second quarter of current financial year involving an amount of Rs 3,760.62 crore outstanding as on June 30, 2019," it said in a statement.
"The account was already under NPA category since FY2016 and provision amounting to Rs 1,880.44 crore was held in the account as at June 30, 2016. This is a consortium advance of 33 lenders which is near resolution stage under NCLT. The remaining provision in the fraud account will be done by the bank in terms of extant RBI guidelines," PNB said in the statement.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:56 IST

PVR's net profit plunges to Rs 16 crore due to rising expenses

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Limited's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16.18 crore on revenue of Rs 880.39 crore in the April to June quarter over Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:08 IST

Vedanta unwinds Cairn India's structured investment with gains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Vedanta Ltd's overseas subsidiary Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL) and Volcan Investments Limited have agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them ahead of the originally envisaged schedule.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:54 IST

Candor TechSpace organises Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor...

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Candor TechSpace, the leading provider of IT/ITES office spaces, held a Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:47 IST

Superfruit Cranberry - Your monsoon saviour

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cranberries are the underrated stars of the berry family. In fact, they are often referred to as 'Super Foods' for its high nutritional contents and extremely low-calorie count - 25 calories per cup!

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:15 IST

Biocon Q1 net profit gallops 72 pc to Rs 206 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has reported 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 206 crore during the quarter ended June 30 as opposed to Rs 120 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:43 IST

AU Small Finance Bank reports 148 pc jump in Q1 net profit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): AU Small Finance Bank has announced that its net profit for the first quarter of 2019-20 rose by 148 per cent and stood at Rs 190 crore as against Rs 77 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:52 IST

Tata Steel acquires 2.58 crore rights equity shares of Tata Sponge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Tata Steel has subscribed to 2.58 crore rights equity shares of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd at an issue price of Rs 500 per share totalling to Rs 1,292.2 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:32 IST

Sensex down over 100 points in early trade, PSU banks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity indices continued to slip during early hours on Friday in line with their Asian peers as investors remained cautious amid corporate results season.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:37 IST

Exciting tournaments and delighted winner of brand new OnePlus 7...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adda52 Rummy, the leading online rummy gaming website organizes interesting tournaments for rummy fanatics and is proud to announce the winner of OnePlus 7 Pro tournament finale that happened on 22nd June. In an event that witnessed the

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:30 IST

Spearheading Edutech Revolution in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Traditional coaching classes are making way for online learning. India's edutech industry is evolving into a more data-driven and innovative segment, where start-ups are syncing the industry with user needs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:27 IST

ANA launches limited "Hello Blue Sale"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, announced today to launch a limited sales event called "HELLO BLUE SALE" running from July 26, 2019 to July 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:25 IST

Indian non-banks' relief from funding pressure only short-term: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI): The Indian government's partial credit guarantee on asset purchases from non-bank lenders will ease funding pressure on the non-bank sector in the short term, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday but added that it does not address investors' long-term concerns abo

Read More
iocl