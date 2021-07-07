Podar Learn School spearheads the education franchise space by supporting the vision of edupreneurs of rural India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Podar Learn School (PLS), the best education franchise in India, is spearheading the education franchise space by supporting the vision of education entrepreneurs of rural India through its franchise-based model.

A total of 36 semi-urban and rural edupreneurs have availed of this lucrative opportunity. PLS has been providing 360-degree support in setting up CBSE/ICSE schools across the country.

The idea behind Podar Learn School is to harness inspired and deserving individuals with a passion for education and yearning to give back to the society. Podar Learn School provides them with financially attractive business proposition to realise this passion. Vidyalankar's PLS from Yavatmal, Poste Podar Learn School from Latur and Rajasthani's Podar Learn School from Beed are among the many successful examples of this franchise based model.

Harsh Podar, Director, Podar Education Network said, "It's heartening to receive such an overwhelming response to the Podar Learn School franchise concept. Rural areas lack access to quality education, trained teachers and good infrastructure. By bringing high quality education to semi-urban and rural students, Podar Learn School is generating growth opportunities for social entrepreneurship and employment. Semi-urban and rural entrepreneurs can avail this benefit by tying up with Podar Education Network, which is an established and experienced educational institution to set up similar schools in their areas. We are delighted that we are assisting edupreneurs in their dream of building a school.

Podar further added that, "A sound financial equation lies at the core of any successful business model. While the franchise-based model should benefit both, the franchiser, and the franchisee, it would need to be especially lucrative for the franchisees for it to proliferate and gain a strong foothold across the semi-urban and rural regions. A financially lucrative arrangement within the model would sow the seeds of hundreds of rural and semi-urban edupreneurs, with cascading positive effects in terms of employment, income, and economic growth across the country."



Establishing and running a school requires funding, infrastructure set up and maintenance, careful recruitment, financial planning, and the know-how of operations and marketing, to begin with. Podar Learn School assists the franchisee with branding, quality control and consistency, and all-round sustainability. Given the multitude of factors required to function well, they provide the necessary 360-degree support to the franchisee school.

It is a win-win situation for all as the towns benefit on multiple levels. There's a rise in employment - not only for teachers, but also for school administration staff, bus drivers, providers of school stationery and other ancillary businesses.

The semi-urban/ rural towns are attracting well qualified and learned teachers and educators to come and settle in the town. Students from all strata and communities are now able to access good quality education in their own town without requiring to go to the city. There is no discrimination among student selection; the school takes students on a 'first-come-first-served' basis.

Podar Learn School has made an undeniable impact in rural India as not only it has benefitted the students by providing them a good and extensive learning environment but has also facilitated livelihood by providing several opportunities.

Podar Learn School understands the fact that the development of rural areas is equally important for the country to prosper. Thus efforts are being taken so that every child is treated alike and has access to good education without any discrimination.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

