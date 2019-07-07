PokerBaazi unveils the ultimate Poker Anthem of the year 'Dekh Meri Baazi'

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a quest to revolutionise the world of poker, PokerBaazi, India's leading online gaming platform has launched its sprightly rap song 'Dekh Meri Baazi' hemmed around the game of poker.

Envisioned to be the eminent 'Poker Anthem' of India, the rap song is dedicated to all the poker enthusiasts in the country. The spunky number has been produced and sung by the Gully Boy fame Shah Rule and also features Prashanth 'Iveyleague' Sekhar, the winner of India's biggest online Poker tournament, PokerBaazi's 'Game Changer'.

With this new endeavor, PokerBaazi aims to create awareness around the game of skill, thus taking it to greater heights. The throbbing beats of the track are profoundly compelling to connect instantly with the undefeatable spirit of every poker player.

Adding more to the spirit of the song are the groovy lyrics that stunningly elaborate upon the rules of poker. As part of an all-inclusive approach, the company has also collaborated with the famous choreographer Melvin Louis, renowned Dance Company - Big Dance Center and renowned influencers like Trishita Sengupta, Gaurav Thukral, Leonel Sequeira, Navya Agarwal, Mohit Solanki, and Dheeraj Soni.

"We are extremely delighted to present our new Poker Anthem to the poker players of the country. We are committed to taking poker to the unexplored markets and newer gaming enthusiasts. Since music has always been an apt medium to strike right chords with people without the limitations of boundaries, language or interests, we intend to bond with the potential players through our new rap", said Navkiran Singh, CEO of Baazi Games.

PokerBaazi constantly works towards establishing new benchmarks by introducing exciting formats and different events for the poker players. With persistent efforts to expand and engage new players, the company religiously innovates and comes up with varied strategies and campaigns.

"It felt amazing to be a part of something as ingenious as this. The new rap song by PokerBaazi indisputably resonates with the dynamic image of the brand and the game. It certainly holds all the potential to create an affirmative and long-lasting impact in the minds of the gamers, hence enticing them to be associated with it", said Shah Rule.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)


