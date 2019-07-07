PokerBaazi
PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi unveils the ultimate Poker Anthem of the year 'Dekh Meri Baazi'

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:55 IST

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a quest to revolutionise the world of poker, PokerBaazi, India's leading online gaming platform has launched its sprightly rap song 'Dekh Meri Baazi' hemmed around the game of poker.
Envisioned to be the eminent 'Poker Anthem' of India, the rap song is dedicated to all the poker enthusiasts in the country. The spunky number has been produced and sung by the Gully Boy fame Shah Rule and also features Prashanth 'Iveyleague' Sekhar, the winner of India's biggest online Poker tournament, PokerBaazi's 'Game Changer'.
With this new endeavor, PokerBaazi aims to create awareness around the game of skill, thus taking it to greater heights. The throbbing beats of the track are profoundly compelling to connect instantly with the undefeatable spirit of every poker player.
Adding more to the spirit of the song are the groovy lyrics that stunningly elaborate upon the rules of poker. As part of an all-inclusive approach, the company has also collaborated with the famous choreographer Melvin Louis, renowned Dance Company - Big Dance Center and renowned influencers like Trishita Sengupta, Gaurav Thukral, Leonel Sequeira, Navya Agarwal, Mohit Solanki, and Dheeraj Soni.
"We are extremely delighted to present our new Poker Anthem to the poker players of the country. We are committed to taking poker to the unexplored markets and newer gaming enthusiasts. Since music has always been an apt medium to strike right chords with people without the limitations of boundaries, language or interests, we intend to bond with the potential players through our new rap", said Navkiran Singh, CEO of Baazi Games.
PokerBaazi constantly works towards establishing new benchmarks by introducing exciting formats and different events for the poker players. With persistent efforts to expand and engage new players, the company religiously innovates and comes up with varied strategies and campaigns.
"It felt amazing to be a part of something as ingenious as this. The new rap song by PokerBaazi indisputably resonates with the dynamic image of the brand and the game. It certainly holds all the potential to create an affirmative and long-lasting impact in the minds of the gamers, hence enticing them to be associated with it", said Shah Rule.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:50 IST

Subir Raha Memorial Lecture: Dr Kirit Parikh pitches for...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Padma Bhushan Dr Kirit Parikh on Saturday made a pitch for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his keynote address at the 9th Subir Raha Memorial Lecture jointly organised by Global Compact Network India (GCNI) and ONGC at ONGC Corporate office here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 15:10 IST

Reap these benefits with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Doctors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a doctor, you have, along with your demanding work schedule, the same set of personal needs that every other professional has. And Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has decided to facilitate your financial needs in a str

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 15:07 IST

Huawei P30 Pro won the Best Smartphone 2019 award from MWC Shanghai

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): At MWC 2019 Shanghai Summit, Huawei P30 Pro beat other flagship models released at a similar time or recently, and won the Best Smartphone 2019 Award of Asia Mobile Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Govt working as an accountant for every taxpayer: CBDT Chairman

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Pre-filled income tax returns will leverage technology, encourage compliance and make the process of filing declaration less cumbersome for a common person, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Tata JLR unveils major electric car investment plans for UK

Birmingham [Britain], July 6 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), part of Tata Motors since 2008, has announced plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:36 IST

Budget sets a clear action plan for making India $5 trillion...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): With upscaling infrastructure investments to Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years and measures to rejuvenate the rural and urban economy, the Union Budget for 2019-20 sets a clear action plan for making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025, according to l

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:46 IST

Mindtree co-founders resign from board as L&T takes control

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Three co-founders of IT major Mindtree have resigned after the company was acquired by engineering giant Larsen & Toubro.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 09:07 IST

Union Budget reactions 2019

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/NewsVoir):  Technology : "We completely hail the government's vision of a New India that will thrive on the confluence of new age digital technologies, quality education, and apt skilling. We look forward to partnering with the industry and

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 08:38 IST

Kantar study shows top insurance brands continue to lead, but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading marketing data, insights and consulting company, today launched its Annual Life Insurance Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty Report 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 07:51 IST

Medica Hospitals' Chairman Dr Alok Roy presents his views on...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "The government has rightfully focused on bringing in several key structural reforms for the nation moving towards the goal. We would like to congratulate the Government for displaying commitment and concern towards improvement in public

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:15 IST

Stocks of gems and jewellery firms tumble down after hike in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Shares of gems and jewellery companies dropped sharply after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike import duty on gold.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:24 IST

Spring Edge - Giving corporates the edge in modern business communication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, July 05 (ANI/ NewsVoir): In today's hyper-fast and always-on age, businesses that employ cutting-edge ways to reach out to their consumers that will succeed. Such businesses now have an advanced and efficient way to rapidly build and employ fulfilling communication solutio

Read More
iocl