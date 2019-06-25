Ram Pandey had filed a plea in Supreme court alleging misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company
Ram Pandey had filed a plea in Supreme court alleging misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company

Police uncovers corporate racket, Indiabulls informs stock exchanges

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that investigations by the Gurugram Police against a person have blown the lid off a massive organised racket.
Indiabulls had filed a complaint against one Vikash Shekhar who is under arrest and his bail petition has been denied by the courts. The organised racket was run by the duo of Kislay Panday and his father Ram Mani Panday, who are advocates by profession.
The father and son duo run a law firm from New Delhi under the name Managium Juris LLP. A structured and organised set-up enables them in projecting themselves as a legitimate law firm.
Their modus operandi is to first purchase few shares of a target company in the name of crony associates and then target such large corporates by fabricating facts and figures which are used to frame voluminous complaints to various government agencies, including courts, alleging financial irregularities and frauds of unimaginably huge amounts, said Indiabulls in a statement.
Such complaints are then sent to various authorities on behalf of the crony associates under the shareholder whistle-blower policy. Such shareholders were made to buy four shares of the company worth Rs 3,000 a month ago.
They then file a petition before the court in a manner that such petitions do not get immediately listed and then extort monies in lieu of withdrawing such complaints and petitions.
Investigating agencies are also probing their involvement in profiteering by creating turbulence in share prices of companies. "We understand that a lot of incriminating evidence has been found in the raid of offices of Managium Juris," said Indiabulls in a statement.
Earlier this month, Ram Pandey had filed a plea in Supreme court alleging misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company. On June 13, he withdrew it. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:51 IST

Moderate growth in air passenger markets, but weak air cargo demand

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for May released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets with sustained regional economic expansion supporting business and leisure travel markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:40 IST

Piramal plans to sell all 20 pc stake in Shriram Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram group.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:18 IST

Stocks drift lower in absence of fresh triggers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices drifted lower on Tuesday with reports of a delay in the arrival of monsoon and weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:45 IST

RBI introduces 'Complaint Management System'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched "Complaint Management System (CMS)", a software application to facilitate RBI's grievance redressal processes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:12 IST

Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:00 IST

Emami Group promoters divest 10 pc stake for Rs 1,230 crore in Emami Ltd

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Home grown FMCG firm Emami said on Monday its promoters have sold 10 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,230 crore to reduce their debt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:36 IST

All India ITR Increases its ITR Filings by 150 percent in...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR is a leading tax consultancy renowned as India's most trusted tax filing website and app.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:26 IST

Halonix launches Unique Motion Sensor Bulb 'Radar'

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix has unveiled one-of-a-kind motion sensor bullb 'Radar' under its sub brand Halonix Prime.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:22 IST

SCIEX announces co-marketing agreement with Elucidata to break...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced a Co-marketing agreement with Elucidata, a disruptive integrated Omics platform company providing tools for metabolomics data processing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:20 IST

Economists raise concern over infrastructure gaps in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Leading economists of Karnataka on Monday raised concerns over large infrastructure gaps and widening democratic deficit during a meeting with members and senior officials of the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:58 IST

IIFT's Centre for trade facilitation and logistics working to...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Centre for Trade Facilitation and Logistics (CTFL), under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), recently organised a round table meet at the IIFT, New Delhi campus.

Read More
iocl