Policybazaar.com
Policybazaar.com

Policybazaar study: Millennials prefer buying Rs 5 lac+ health cover

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:08 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A recent survey conducted by Policybazaar.com indicates that millennials between the age-group of 22-35 years have a better assessment of their protection needs when it comes to buying health covers which shields them adequately.
The survey reveals an increasing number of millennials i.e. about 6 out of 10 are opting for health plans with higher sum insured in upwards of Rs 5 lakh up to 1 crore. The survey took into account the buying behaviour of 10,000 plus millennials purchasing health insurance policies across 15 states in India.
The study suggests the proportion of policies bought by millennials with the sum insured of 10L and beyond has more than doubled in the past 5 years, surging from 8.4 per cent to 17.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the Rs 5 lakh health cover has today become the new Rs 3 lakh mark for millennials, as nearly a whopping 41 per cent of them are going for this sum insured.
The survey also indicates that proportion of health covers purchased by millennials with sum insured of Rs 5 lakhs up to less than 10 lakh has experienced a growth of 20 per cent in the last 5 years The data clearly depicts how millennials today have prioritised purchasing a bigger coverage to protect themselves from future health problems arising from their existing lifestyle.
The latest trend of shifting preference towards buying policies with higher sum insured is in sharp contrast to the millennial buying trends five years back, when Rs 3 lakhs and 2 lakhs were the most sought after health cover marks. The survey indicates a dip in the total proportion of policies bought with the lower sum insured.
While the drop in the share of policies bought with SI of less than Rs 3 lakh is 38 per cent, for those with SI between Rs 3 to less than 5 lakh is 22 per cent. The changing trend clearly establishes how millennials today are wary of the risks that the existing lifestyle poses on their health and hence better understand the importance of protection against diseases.
In terms of age-related findings, the proportion of health covers with SI of 10 lakh and beyond bought by millennials in the age bracket of 22-25 years has gone up from 4.7 per cent to 16.8 per cent in the past 5 years.
Similarly, the share of policies bought with SI in the range of Rs 5 lakh to less than 10 lakhs also witnessed a growth of 13 per cent, 28 per cent and 17 per cent across the 3-age groups respectively. This buying behaviour clearly denotes how millennials today are prudent and mindful of their own health protection needs.
"A sudden medical emergency at any point in time poses a huge threat to one's accumulated corpus if he/she doesn't have an adequate health cover. Keeping this in mind, buying health insurance while you are young is not only affordable but also makes sure that you stay financially secured against any medical emergency. With medical inflation rising at a double-digit pace, millennials are now looking for health insurance plans with higher sum insured and add-ons like global coverage, OPD covers, and maternity cover to make the policy way more comprehensive", said Amit Chhabra, Health Insurance, Business Unit Head, Policybazaar.com.
While focusing on city-wide trend another major finding of the study revealed that millennials of Delhi-NCR are the highest contributors to health insurance policies with higher sum insured. Nearly, 29 per cent of all health policies with higher SI has been bought by millennials in the last 5 years across the age group of 22-35 years.
Bengaluru ranks second with a 9 per cent market share in terms of health policies bought over the last 5 years. Among Tier-2 cities, Ahmedabad and Jaipur are the leading cities where millennials have purchased maximum health plans from the year 2014 to 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:21 IST

IDBI Bank Ltd. enters into standalone health insurance tie-up...

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IDBI Bank Ltd. and Max Bupa, a Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI), signed a Bancassurance corporate agency agreement on June 1, 2019. It is the first time that IDBI Bank has been on-boarded as a corporate agent for a SAHI partner under open architectur

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:06 IST

Infosys selected by Posti as key digital transformation...

Helsinki [Finland], June 12 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:12 IST

Bold reform measures required for higher growth trajectory: FICCI

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bold reform measures are required to overcome existing challenges and push the economy to a higher growth trajectory, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:40 IST

Bajaj Finserv prescribes hassle-free finance for doctors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a doctor, your responsibilities are many and your working hours can be erratic, especially if you run your own practice. As you do not have the fixed working hours of someone with a 9-5 desk job, you may not be able to give enough thou

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:17 IST

EU formally blocks Thyssenkrupp-Tata Steel joint venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tata Steel said on Wednesday the European Commission has formally announced its decision to prohibit its proposed European steel joint venture with Thyssenkrupp AG.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:34 IST

PwC quits as statutory auditors of Reliance Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital's statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) has resigned with effect from Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:30 IST

Equities trade lower in early session, Nifty around 11,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Wednesday, tracking muted global cues ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data on industrial growth and inflation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:09 IST

Nurture Merit launches MyCollegeCutoff.com to help students find...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you thought clearing undergraduate entrance exams like CET, NEET, JEE, is tough, try finding colleges and course branches where you can get admission to after clearing these entrance tests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:05 IST

No charges for RTGS, NEFT transactions from July 1

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday directed banks to withdraw the charges levied on the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions with effect from July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:52 IST

Gurgaon: The Oberoi, Trident introduce 100% solar power

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Taking a step towards a greener future, The Oberoi and the Trident, Gurgaon have introduced solar power to fulfill the electricity needs of both hotels.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:41 IST

Nippon Paint India and HMSI come together for aftermarket paint services

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint, Asia's No 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has inked a partnership with the world's largest 2 wheeler manufacturer's Indian subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) to be their authorized after-market paints and ancillary p

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:40 IST

Music Inc 2.0 set to return this World Music Day

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of Loudest.in and exchange4media's music business conference - Music Inc will be held on June 21-22, 2019, at the JW Marriott, Mumbai.

Read More
iocl