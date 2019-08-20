PolicyX logo
PolicyX logo

PolicyX.com introduces a new marketing campaign featuring Virender Sehwag

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:12 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): PolicyX.com - a renowned online insurance web aggregator has introduced a new marketing campaign with its brand ambassador and legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag.
The company has signed Virender Sehwag as its brand abamssador in March 2019. The new marketing campaign includes a promotional video featuring Virender Sehwag in the lead.
The story is about the importance of investment in insurance and buying the same from a trusted insurance web aggregator. It shows that a person should not believe in any random insurance agent but should choose the best and trusted advisor out of all the available options.
It is a short video that is available all over the internet. Virender Sehwag has shared the video on his Twitter handle to present himself in the new Avatar among his fans.
"Our latest video featuring Virender Sehwag aims to spread a strong message among all the viewers and highlights the importance of comparing and buying insurance plans from trusted insurance web aggregator rather than biased agents. While it seems easy for all to ignore the importance of insurance, However people should remember that a single decision today will be very helpful in the hour of need and we want to share the same message through our video", said Naval Goel, CEO and Founder of PolicyX.com.
"Moreover choosing a trusted insurance web aggregator for your purchase is highly important", he added.
The latest marketing campaign is aired on all the social channels of the company and Sehwag's twitter account as well. The campaign has been conceived and executed by 'FlowInk Pictures'.
Virender Sehwag recommends PolicyX - ViruKiPolicy
According to sources, the company may come out with more interesting marketing campaign with Virender Sehwag for its customers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:50 IST

Cartoon Network and Clovia launch clothing collection with the...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cartoon Network has partnered with Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie and sleepwear brand, to unveil a unique collection inspired by the Powerpuff Girls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:44 IST

Surati singer JagdishItaliya touches musical milestone, garners...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 20 (ANI): JagdishItaliya is well known as 'Ultra Cyclist' and 'educationalist' amongst citizen of diamond city of Surat, however, he is also famous as 'Surati Singer' among thousands of people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:22 IST

DHFL reports fresh default on payment obligations of Rs 1,571 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:10 IST

John L. Bowman appointed Senior Managing Director of CAIA Association

New Delhi [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global leader in alternative investment education, today announced that John L. Bowman has joined the CAIA Association and been named Senior Managing Director.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:07 IST

UC Browser joins hands with Colors to promote series Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's no 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with Viacom 18 and its flagship Hindi general entertainment channel Colors to promote its magnum opus show 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:50 IST

Mahindra Finance and Ideal Finance form joint venture in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 20 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Ideal Finance Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of the leading Sri Lankan conglomerate Ideal Group.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:15 IST

Licious launches India's first meat-based spread range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): Consolidating its position as India's first and only Meat Food Brand, Licious announced its foray into packaged food category with the launch of its latest innovation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:55 IST

CG Power shares plummet 20 pc as probe uncovers several irregularities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd plummeted nearly 20 per cent on Tuesday after its Risk and Audit Committee raised red flags on five counts which were prejudicial to the company.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST

Wipro collaborates with IISc for research in autonomous systems,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:24 IST

Equities slip into negative zone, Yes Bank down by 4.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Equity indices were volatile during early hours on Tuesday with most sectoral indices in the red.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:52 IST

Committee submits report on replacing I-T Act with Direct Tax Code

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A committee of experts headed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan on Monday submitted its report on replacing the Income Tax Act with a new Direct Tax Code.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:33 IST

Teaser of 'Officer Arjun Singh IPS' starring Priyanshu...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19(ANI/NewsVoir): Patriotism is at an all-time high in the Indian film industry and leveraging the current Bollywood vibe, Ek Tera Saath writer and Director Arshad Siddiqui is coming back with yet another action-packed drama - Officer Arjun Singh IPS.

Read More
iocl