PolicyX.com introduces a new marketing campaign featuring Virender Sehwag

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): PolicyX.com - a renowned online insurance web aggregator has introduced a new marketing campaign with its brand ambassador and legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The company has signed Virender Sehwag as its brand abamssador in March 2019. The new marketing campaign includes a promotional video featuring Virender Sehwag in the lead.

The story is about the importance of investment in insurance and buying the same from a trusted insurance web aggregator. It shows that a person should not believe in any random insurance agent but should choose the best and trusted advisor out of all the available options.

It is a short video that is available all over the internet. Virender Sehwag has shared the video on his Twitter handle to present himself in the new Avatar among his fans.

"Our latest video featuring Virender Sehwag aims to spread a strong message among all the viewers and highlights the importance of comparing and buying insurance plans from trusted insurance web aggregator rather than biased agents. While it seems easy for all to ignore the importance of insurance, However people should remember that a single decision today will be very helpful in the hour of need and we want to share the same message through our video", said Naval Goel, CEO and Founder of PolicyX.com.

"Moreover choosing a trusted insurance web aggregator for your purchase is highly important", he added.

The latest marketing campaign is aired on all the social channels of the company and Sehwag's twitter account as well. The campaign has been conceived and executed by 'FlowInk Pictures'.

Virender Sehwag recommends PolicyX - ViruKiPolicy

According to sources, the company may come out with more interesting marketing campaign with Virender Sehwag for its customers.

