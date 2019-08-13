Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Limited
Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Limited

Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) PAT jumps 48 pc to Rs 20.18 Crores in Q1 FY20

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:00 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q1 FY 19-20 ended June 30, 2019.
The company has reported a 15.74 per cent increase in total income at Rs 156.53 crores during the period ended June 30, 2019 (Q1, 2020) as compared to Rs 134.70 crores during the period ended March 31, 2019 (Q4, 2019).
Highlight of Quarter Performance
* Revenue (turnover) increase by 15.74 per cent from Rs 134.7 crores to Rs 156.53 crores
* EBIDTA increase by 18.23 per cent from Rs 34.62 crores to Rs 40.93 crores
* Profit After Tax increased by 48.16 per cent from Rs 13.62 crores to Rs 20.18 crores
The company continued its growth phase with a solid business performance in the first quarter.
"The company acknowledges the Government of India's initiative to promote Make in India products and also thank the Government for reducing custom duty on parts/raw materials to make Dialyzer (artificial kidney) used in Dialysis treatment. This initiative will help in reduction of manufacturing cost for dialyzers (artificial kidney) and in turn reduce cost of Dialysis treatment to patients. The company is expanding its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where demand is set to grow multifold due to implementation of Ayushman Bharat program (PMJAY)", said Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Limited.
The company is also setting up a new plant in Mahindra SEZ zone near Jaipur for expansion of manufacturing activities and expand its reach in the markets of Europe and Asia.
Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) is a leading Indian Medical Device Company with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing high quality medical devices, with the gross turn over Rs 600+ crore. It is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of medical devices with focus on innovation, safety and quality. The company has been awarded as the 'India Medical Devices Company of the Year' by Department of Pharmaceutical Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, Government of India.
The company has recently set up a facility to make Renal Care/Dialysis products in India which are 100 per cent import substitution. The Company has 5 domestic (3 Faridabad and one each in Jaipur and Haridwar) and 3 overseas (China, Egypt and Italy) manufacturing facilities.
With its strong R&D initiatives, the Company have successfully been granted 230+ products and process patents globally and have also filed for grant of an additional 210+ patents.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

Auto sector seeks GST relief as vehicle sales dip 31 pc in July...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:57 IST

UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Bosch reports 35 pc decline in Q1 net profit at Rs 280 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit after tax declined 35 per cent to Rs 280 crore during April to June compared to the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Gaurs Group initiates plantation drive along with Beti Bachao...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Pidilite and Spain's Grupo Puma form joint venture for technical mortars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma SL (Grupo Puma), a leading technical mortars manufacturer base

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:18 IST

Jonas Blue teams up with Tiesto and Rita Ora for the latest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called 'Ritual' out on 31st May. The trio delivered a colourful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More
iocl