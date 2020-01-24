Pooja Sheth of Limelight Diamonds receives ET Business Icon Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Limelight Diamonds, India's first luxury brand offering handcrafted lab-grown CVD diamond jewellery, announced that Pooja Sheth, Founder and Managing Director was felicitated as Technology Leader for Sustainable Diamond Creation at ET Business Icon award on January 23, 2020.

ET Business Icons, an initiative by OMS - a Times group company identifies the contribution of the country's most powerful enterprises in their respective fields.

Limelight Diamonds offers the most exquisite and carefully handcrafted diamond jewellery. Their forte lies in crafting the impeccable Type IIa diamonds, whose luster is analogous to that of the legendary Koh-i-Noor. Headquartered in Mumbai, they are a limited company backed by one of the world's largest CVD diamond labs based in Surat.

"We at Limelight Diamonds are very fortunate to be awarded this prestigious title by ET Business and will forever strive to deliver quality and an opportunity for conscious consumers to make a responsible choice," said Pooja Sheth, upon receiving this award.

"With Limelight Diamonds, we are making a socially responsible and sustainably conscious effort towards a brighter future for everyone in the real sense by creating an aesthetic that makes every design stand out and with technology that greatly reduces the environmental impact," added Sheth.

Pooja Sheth aspires to create a luxury niche in the world for lab-grown CVD diamonds from India. Hailing from an investment banking background, Pooja has amassed her knowledge from leading global education schools such as the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School, USA.

Having previously worked for Barclays Capital in London, she now heads the strategy and operations for Limelight Handcrafted Diamonds. Her sound understanding of management coupled with a global perspective sets her apart as the new-age leader.

Pooja is a strong advocate of sustainable and conscious living. With Limelight Diamonds, she wants to maintain the legacy, superior quality and yet build the category on the pillars of responsibility and sustainability. These diamonds are grown in a lab and not found in mines, hence they are conflict-free and sustainable, saving water and land extraction.

The brand has been at the forefront of showcasing lab-grown CVD diamond-studded jewellery within the responsible luxury niche in India and globally. With the laboratories based in Surat, the Group annually produces large volumes of lab-produced rough diamonds, unmatched in the world.

