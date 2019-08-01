Pop-up King Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India with exciting offers

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India on Thursday announced attractive deals and offers on its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

A host of exciting offers for both online and offline customers will make the new Pop-up King Y9 Prime 2019 a great buy.

Priced at Rs 15,990, the 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of device will be available in two mesmerizing colours - Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Customers will also enjoy super hot deals including 6 months No-Cost EMI and instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. Additional exchange offer upto Rs 1500 and instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank cards will make the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 a true deal breaker.

Huawei has also rolled out special offers for offline customers on the pre-booking of Y9 Prime 2019. Customers can pre-Book the device across Croma, Poorvika and all other retail outlets starting from 5th August and they will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4,598 absolutely free.

Adding more to platter, Huawei has also introduced special offers through partnering with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on performing recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 will get Rs 2200 cash back and 125GB additional 4G data.

These cash back vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon performing recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user's MyJio account.

Along with being sold exclusively on Amazon India, the new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will also be available in close to 1000 retails stores across major cities of India to cater the massive demand of offline customers.

One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

