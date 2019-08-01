Huawei logo
Huawei logo

Pop-up King Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India with exciting offers

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India on Thursday announced attractive deals and offers on its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.
A host of exciting offers for both online and offline customers will make the new Pop-up King Y9 Prime 2019 a great buy.
Priced at Rs 15,990, the 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of device will be available in two mesmerizing colours - Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.
Customers will also enjoy super hot deals including 6 months No-Cost EMI and instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. Additional exchange offer upto Rs 1500 and instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank cards will make the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 a true deal breaker.
Huawei has also rolled out special offers for offline customers on the pre-booking of Y9 Prime 2019. Customers can pre-Book the device across Croma, Poorvika and all other retail outlets starting from 5th August and they will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4,598 absolutely free.
Adding more to platter, Huawei has also introduced special offers through partnering with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on performing recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 will get Rs 2200 cash back and 125GB additional 4G data.
These cash back vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon performing recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user's MyJio account.
Along with being sold exclusively on Amazon India, the new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will also be available in close to 1000 retails stores across major cities of India to cater the massive demand of offline customers.
One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:33 IST

Marico Q1 net profit moves up by 22 pc to Rs 315 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico on Thursday posted a 21.6 per cent increase in first quarter net profit to Rs 315 crore, compared to Rs 250 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Central bank buying and ETF inflow boosts H1 global gold demand

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The global gold demand was 1,123 tonnes in the second quarter (April to June) of 2019, up eight per cent year-on-year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:08 IST

Central celebrates one day free shopping on 3rd August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates 'One Day of Free Shopping' on August 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Jitendra e-vehicles welcomes government's move to keep EV pocket friendly

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nasik-based Jitendra Electric vehicles welcomed the decision of fixing reasonable GST rates to EVs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:02 IST

Crystal HR signs up big names in Telangana for its end-to-end HR Software

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crystal HR, a fast-growing software product company, offering web, mobile, and cloud-based digital transformation solutions for a wide range of Human Resource operations, established its presence in Telangana by bagging orders for its flagship Em

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:48 IST

Amazon Web Services announces opening of AWS Middle East (Bahrain) Region

Seattle [USA] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), on Thursday announced the opening of the AWS Middle East (Bahrain) region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:45 IST

JCBL launches Destiny, the super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): JCBL Limited, a name synonymous to building world-class mobility solutions, has recently launched its latest product Destiny, a super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019, Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:41 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor company registered sales of 279,465 units in July 2019 as against 3,21,179 units in the month of July 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Parliament passes bill to amend IBC Code

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that provides a 330-day timeline for insolvency resolution process and specifies minimum payouts to operational creditors in any resolution plan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Slump in auto sector pulls down Mahindra Logistics profit by 24 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An unprecedented slowdown in the automotive sector pulled down Mahindra Logistics profit after tax to Rs 19 crore in the first fiscal quarter, 24 per cent lower from Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:18 IST

Sensex dips 463 points amid weak global cues, Nifty sinks below 11,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained under selling pressure on Thursday and tumbled over 1 per cent amid mixed corporate earnings, weakness in global markets and the US Federal Reserve's comments a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:05 IST

Varun Beverages reports 36 pc jump in Q2 revenue, PAT up 32 pc...

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Thursday its revenue from operations grew 36.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,810 crore in second quarter of 2019 (April to June).

Read More
iocl