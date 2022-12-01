Portal NSWS facilitates 44,000 approvals since launch

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The government on Thursday said over 44,000 approvals have been facilitated through National Single Window System (NSWS) and over 28,000 approvals are currently under process.

According to a statement from the ministry of commerce and industry, the portal, nsws.gov.in, is rapidly gaining traction amongst the investors' community and as of date has about 3.7 lakh plus unique visitors. As many as over 44,000 approvals have been facilitated through NSWS and over 28,000 approvals are currently under process.

The ministry said the portal would progressively onboard a greater number of approvals and licences, based on user/industry feedback. The government is committed to reforms and other bold measures for creating a conducive business and investment environment in all sectors, according to the statement.

The National Single Window System (NSWS) currently accepts applications for 248 government-to-business (G2B) clearances from 26 central ministries/departments, in addition to different state/UT level clearances in 16 states/UTs.



NSWS was soft-launched to all stakeholders and the public on September 22, 2021, by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. NSWS was created by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) as per the Budget announcement of creation of an Investment Clearance Cell (ICC) to provide a single platform to enable the identification and obtaining of approvals and clearances needed by investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses in India.

The system is envisioned to reduce duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, promote sector-specific reforms and schemes, reduce gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business, according to the ministry statement. NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central Departments, making it a true National Single Window System

Know Your Approvals (KYA) service is live on NSWS with 544 approvals across 32 central ministries/ departments and 2,895 approvals across 30 states/ UTs. A total of 3,439 approvals are listed, the ministry said, adding a total of 1,32,510 investors have used KYA module to know about the type of approvals they need for their businesses, according to the statement.

As many as 26 ministries/departments onboarded with 248 approvals are live. Sixteen states/UTs onboarded namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry.

The teams are working with five more states Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar, Tripura, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh to integrate by December 15. A total of 71,000 approvals has been applied on NSWS till date. NSWS sees visitors coming from 157 countries on NSWS with USA, UK, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) on top, according to the ministry statement. (ANI)

