Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the government's smart meter national programme (SMNP).

These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar aim to bring efficiency in the distribution system leading to better service delivery. The programme is being implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power set up to facilitate energy efficiency projects and work as an energy service company.

At a function to mark 10 years of EESL, the minister also announced the commissioning of 100 megawatt cumulative capacity decentralised solar power plants connected to agriculture feeders.

"EESL has proved to be a harbinger of change," said Singh. "It has replaced 1.06 crore street lights in just about 12 months."

Initiatives implemented by EESL have cumulatively led to energy savings of over 58 billion kilowatt hours and a reduction of over 46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the globe, an official statement said.

With its rapid growth, EESL now aims to become a Rs 10,000 crore company in the next three years.

