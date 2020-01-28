Pradhanmantri-II on ABP News explored dark corners of Indian history, J&K issue

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marking the celebration of the 71st Republic Day and carrying forward the legacy of presenting innovative and diverse formats, the country's leading national news channel, ABP News, premiered the second season of Pradhanmantri on January 25.

Referring to the backdrop of the recent abrogation of Article 370, the first episode of Pradhanmantri season two opened with show host Shekhar Kapur posing various questions on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He also delved into the origin and emergence of a wide variety of discourses on the dispute.

The first episode covered the workings of India in 1947. The host posed a relevant question: 'Did the dispute stem from Maharaja Hari Singh's delay in arriving at a decision, the negligence of Pandit Nehru who approached the UN or was it simply Pakistan's ploy?'

From Lord Louis Mountbatten's role in the lapse of Paramountcy and the Instrument of Accession, the first episode featured it all. The show analysed the contentious story of Maharaja Hari Singh and how the previous Viceroy, Lord Wavell, appreciated his conduct and knowledge unlike Lord Mountbatten and Pandit Nehru, who felt otherwise.

Taking a dive into the dark corners of Indian history, one of the major highlights of the episode witnessed Dr Karan Singh's account of the role of his father, Maharaja Hari Singh.

"People often come up to me and say that your father was too late in making a decision. My only response to them is - if he had fled to Pakistan, would you have been happy? Taking such a major decision wasn't so easy. Why he was late has a major reason - the consequences were such that there was no easy way out," he stated.

"I still doubt that in such a situation, my father didn't believe that the British will actually leave India. His indecisive nature resulted in his perplexity and hesitant behaviour during such a crucial time," added Dr Singh.

The new episode also apprised the viewers about the role of Sheikh Abdullah in Kashmir's fate, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's plan, Pandit Nehru's letter to Sardar Patel for releasing Sheikh Abdullah, and many such unexplored topics.

The episode concluded with how Article 370 originated in late 1947 and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru being answerable for all the acts of commission and omission, the consequences of which we are suffering till date as far as J&K is concerned. The show concluded with a cliff-hanger, keeping viewers on their toes.

"Ever since its inception, the Pradhanmantri series has been able to cement itself as an impactful piece of content in the Hindi news-genre. The new season will address many critical issues concerning the people, and our perpetual goal would remain to immortalize the show in the hearts of viewers," said Avinash Pandey, CEO - ABP News Network, while talking about the new offering.

The second season will discuss the ideas that will accord India its due place in the comity of great nations.

ABP News has readied a slew of programmes to keep viewers enthralled throughout the journey of the show, which will be telecast every Saturday at 10:00 PM, followed by a repeat telecast every Sunday at 10 AM.

