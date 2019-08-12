Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol production technologies

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

This paves the way for Dedini to market Praj's technology solutions to set up ethanol production facilities using grain-based feedstock and modernise existing ethanol plants in the Latin American nation.

Praj's scope includes technology licence engineering and supply of critical equipment, whereas Dedini bears responsibility for manufacturing equipment, site supervision, customer assistance and logistics.

"We look forward to a mutually rewarding association with Dedini," said Praj's Managing Director and CEO Shishir Joshipura. "The company is confident that its pioneering technology backed by world-class research and development will support the Brazilian government's mandate for ethanol blending and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he added.

Praj's expertise includes standalone and flexible molasses to ethanol, corn to ethanol plants of varied capacity, higher stillage concentration, zero liquid discharge, biogas/ bio CNG and 1.5G corn fibre to ethanol technologies along with modernisation solutions.

Brazil-based Dedini is an engineering major and market leader in the supply of alcohol distillation plants among other lines of products and services.

Giuliano Dedini Ometto Duarte, Director President at Dedini said: "We are proud of this association with Praj Industries as it represents the agreement of two globally recognised companies, bringing to the market-proven technologies, competitiveness and customisation for our clients." (ANI)

