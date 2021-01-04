Praj ranked as 2nd hottest company in global bioeconomy for 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday that US-based Biofuels Digest has ranked it second in a list of world's 50 hottest companies in global bioeconomy for 2021 in low carbon fuels and renewable chemicals category.

This list represents companies that have made outstanding contribution to bioeconomy by developing and deploying sustainable decarbonisation solutions using innovative technologies that help preserve the environment.

Besides, Praj has secured third ranking in the newly-introduced biodesign and engineering category that recognises hottest companies for their capabilities in innovations and services in commercial-scale operations and products.



This is the first time any Indian company has broken into the top bracket of the industrial biotechnology sector globally.

"It is the highest ranking ever achieved by a company out of Asia, and the highest ever for an engineering services company," said Jim Lane, Editor and Publisher of the Biofuels Digest.

"We have seen for several years a decisive shift towards renewables all across India and Praj is in the front of that movement."

Praj's Founder Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said the second ranking in low carbon fuels and renewable chemicals category manifests the company's market positioning as a global leader in industrial biotechnology.

"This stature is only reinforced by third ranking in biodesign and engineering category, a definitive endorsement of Praj's capabilities across the value chain." (ANI)

