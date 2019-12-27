Prama Hikvision premiers Smart Security and Technology innovations at IFSEC India 2019

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prama Hikvision, the India's leading provider of innovative video security products and solutions, exhibited its latest innovative technologies, products, and solutions with a firm resolve for 'Make in India' at the IFSEC India 2019 from December 19 to 21, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR.

Prama Hikvision booth got an overwhelming response from the security professional community.

Ashish P Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India showing the Hikvision's newly launched product Interactive Screen to the delegates at IFSEC India 2019

"We are brimming with 'Make in India' spirit while participating in IFSEC India 2019, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Prama Hikvision India and booth reflects the true spirit behind the grand vision and mission of 'Make in India' roadmap. The big wins at the latest IHS report (Number 1 in India and World) and a&s Security 50 (Globally Number 1) has reaffirmed our market leadership. We have got a positive response to our 'Make in India' manufacturing facility and India specific products in the Indian security market. The overwhelming response from the security professional community has reaffirmed our initiative," said Ashish P Dhakan.

"We had displayed smart security innovations and diverse AI-enabled applications to showcase our technology prowess and capabilities. We also showcased products and solutions in Machine Vision and Robotics categories. The Hikvision's core technologies on display were Facial Recognition, ANPR, False Alarm Reduction, Color Imaging 24/7, Ultra Low Light Imaging,4K Resolution, Smooth Streaming, Thermal Imaging, Seamless Image Stitching, Power over Coax, Power over Ethernet, H.265 plus Codec, Direct Streaming and Alarm Verification," added Dhakan.

The ornately designed Prama Hikvision booth displayed the features of the latest video surveillance cameras including, ColorVu, AcuSense, Thermal, DarkFighter-X, Anti-corrosion, and Underwater, while showcasing their core technologies and specifications.

The live demos of Smart Home (EZVIZ Smart Home Products and Solutions), Video Surveillance (DeepinView Camera, DeepinMind NVR, Easy IP 4.0, ColorVu and AcuSense Cameras), Access control (Face Recognition Terminals), Perimeter Security (Security Radar), and Intrusion Alarm (AXHub Hybrid) product categories were displayed at the booth.

In the special product category, walk-through Metal Detector, Smart Pole, Interactive Screen and Transparent LED Screen were displayed at the IFSEC India expo.

Smart Vertical Solutions

With years of experience in the surveillance market, we have solutions designed for all the business verticals, which provides them the right applications and security solutions to secure their business. At IFSEC Smart Vertical solutions were the biggest attraction for the system integrators and consultants.

The Hikvision booth had also displayed the key innovative vertical solutions in Transportation (ANPR, RLVD, Helmet Detection, Forewarning Traffic Congestion, etc.), Smart Education (Session recording, Class Inspection, Interactive Session, Mobile Surveillance, Vehicle-mounted Access control, Central Management System at school, Mobile Client for parents - (SMS notifications, Attendance reports) and Retail (Business Intelligence - People Counting, Queue detection, Heat Mapping), Banking (ATM solution), Healthcare and PPOG (Power, Petroleum, Oil & Gas).

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

With AI-based video analysis technology, Hikvision's Intelligent Transportation System identifies traffic violations in order to reduce the number of human injuries and fatalities. By merging video information with other systems and algorithms, traffic data can be visualized on city maps to further guide traffic and improve urban commuting.

ITS segment showcased the latest Speed Limit Violation Detection Cameras, Radars, Intelligent Traffic Management Solutions (ITMS), Mobility Solutions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition Solution (ANPR), Smart Parking Solutions, Entry and Exit Boom Barriers and Under Vehicle Surveillance Solution (UVSS)-(Fixed and Portable).

The Intelligent Transportation Solutions segment displayed the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled transportation and traffic solutions that can help the traffic administrator in identification of vehicles, tracking traffic violations and forewarning various traffic scenarios.

Smart Retail

Prama Hikvision displayed smart retail solutions to address the challenges of retail business and provides cutting-edge technologies such as video analytics, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

These Smart Retail solutions meet the needs of offline retailers such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and brand stores. The other applications included people-counting, merchandise popularity analysis, remote patrolling of stores, cashier supervision, shelf management, heat maps, logistics solutions, and more.

Prama Hikvision showcased Hikrobot solutions at the booth, which is generating a lot of inquiries from E-commerce companies in India. The smart warehouse robot system consists of the AGV ("Qianmo" robot), RCS (robot control system), and iWMS (intelligent warehouse management system). With "goods-to-person" mode as the core, the warehouse is divided into "unmanned area" and "working area".

The staff can operate the terminal at the workbench to achieve the accurate inbound/outbound delivery of materials.

IFSEC India Conference

Prama Hikvision was represented by AL Narasimhan, Vice President, Strategic Business Alliances, Prama Hikvision India, at the IFSEC India Conference with a presentation on 'Empowering India with 'Make in India' Manufacturing Roadmap and Smart Security Technologies'. Narasimhan gave an overview of Prama Hikvision's 'Make in India' manufacturing facility and the next generation of smart technologies and systems.

Training Sessions and Promotions

The sprawling Hikvision booth had an elaborate arrangement for a live training session by experts on latest AI, ColorVu and AcuSense Technologies. There were sessions on the latest product offerings by Hikvision in Access Control, Perimeter Security and Intrusion Alarm categories.

Hikvision booth hosted fringe programs like lucky draw (HikPartner App for Partners) and security technology quiz contest (ColorVu Camera Promotions). A large number of contestants had participated in these promotional contests and won prizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



