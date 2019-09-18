Praneel Dewan educates villagers about Thalassemia
Praneel Dewan educates villagers about Thalassemia

Praneel Dewan with his initiative on changing the fate of Thalassemia in the city

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:29 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Young students today are picking up noble causes to increase awareness by going around the city sensitising people about it. Marking his career with a difference is Praneel Dewan- a dynamic hero from Modern School Barakhamba Road who decided to single-handedly run powerful campaigns for a unique social initiative for Thalassemia in the city.
An article on Thalassemia on the internet charged him up to dig into this disorder and raise awareness campaigns in the city. When young minds begin to think big and out of the box - overwhelming, heart throbbing and miraculous thing happen.
"Thalassemia, an incurable, inherited blood disorder is characterized by less oxygen-carrying protein and fewer red blood cells in the body than what is normal. From symptoms like fatigue, weakness, pale and yellow skin the disorder is also the cause for slow growth and facial bone deformities. However, the cure for the same depends upon the degree of severity and the kind. With an average incidence of Thalassemia in minors being 3.9 per cent in India, every 1 out of 25 Indians are expected to be traced with the same", said Praneel Dewan.
This relatively high number was alarming news for him when he decided to generate some awareness to ensure that future generations don't suffer similarly. Lack of awareness and knowledge is directly proportional to the growing cases of children with Thalassemia.
"Thalassemia is passed from parents to the newly born in case of presence of traits of Thalassemia in both. It heightens the chances of a child to be born with Thalassemia major by 25 per cent. On reading about the disorder I decided to do some research and initiate the awareness", added Praneel.
The awareness campaign saw camps being organized throughout Delhi. With a focus on urban youth between the ages of 26-35 years as the audience, he also worked with the Rotary Blood Bank to spread waves of conscious realizations at prime locations including Malls like the Select City Walk Mall in Saket.
From volunteering at an event of Thalassemia at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to an awareness campaign in Noida to brief the villagers about Thalassemia, he went on meeting as many people and spoke about the disorder making sure the objective is well met.
Major unawareness of the same amongst the youth and elders didn't come as a big shock thus the educating initiative about the dangers of the disorder was offered in the best possible manner. Other activities included explaining the procedure of testing.
"Whereas Delhi and Gurugram turned out to end on an impactful note, Noida didn't seem to have a similar response. From villagers being unaware about it, I decided to spread Hindi pamphlets to explain the cures, symptoms, and ways of getting tested," added Praneel.
As young children are leading campaigns and education-based awareness camps, it is safe to foresee a bright sun in the future.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Beat the effects of economic slowdown by Investing in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Market has been going through a challenging phase as a result of slowdown in economic growth, higher tax impact on foreign institutional investors, the shutdown of major factories resulting in layoffs and hiring freeze.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's first environmental school launched at International...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Edtech Startup GuruQ lets you find Certified Quality Tutors in a...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ, India's leading digital platform for connecting students with certified user-rated tutors, has revamped its website recently by introducing additional features to meet sartorial needs for both tutors and students.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:57 IST

SAIL allowed to sell 25 pc iron ore production from captive...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): The government has allowed Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to sell 25 per cent of its iron ore production from captive mines and dispose off another 70 million tonnes of low-grade iron ore dust and fines accumulated over the years in open market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Veteran technologist Peter Burke joins Cybage Board of Directors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:33 IST

SenseHawk's AI Driven Analytics transforms health monitoring at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SenseHawk, an Artificial Intelligence driven data and analytics software company, recently set a world-first benchmark of assessing the health of 2.5 million solar modules in record time at one of the largest single location solar plants in the worl

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Jigsaw Academy wins NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' accolade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Read More
iocl