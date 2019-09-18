Praneel Dewan with his initiative on changing the fate of Thalassemia in the city

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Young students today are picking up noble causes to increase awareness by going around the city sensitising people about it. Marking his career with a difference is Praneel Dewan- a dynamic hero from Modern School Barakhamba Road who decided to single-handedly run powerful campaigns for a unique social initiative for Thalassemia in the city.

An article on Thalassemia on the internet charged him up to dig into this disorder and raise awareness campaigns in the city. When young minds begin to think big and out of the box - overwhelming, heart throbbing and miraculous thing happen.

"Thalassemia, an incurable, inherited blood disorder is characterized by less oxygen-carrying protein and fewer red blood cells in the body than what is normal. From symptoms like fatigue, weakness, pale and yellow skin the disorder is also the cause for slow growth and facial bone deformities. However, the cure for the same depends upon the degree of severity and the kind. With an average incidence of Thalassemia in minors being 3.9 per cent in India, every 1 out of 25 Indians are expected to be traced with the same", said Praneel Dewan.

This relatively high number was alarming news for him when he decided to generate some awareness to ensure that future generations don't suffer similarly. Lack of awareness and knowledge is directly proportional to the growing cases of children with Thalassemia.

"Thalassemia is passed from parents to the newly born in case of presence of traits of Thalassemia in both. It heightens the chances of a child to be born with Thalassemia major by 25 per cent. On reading about the disorder I decided to do some research and initiate the awareness", added Praneel.

The awareness campaign saw camps being organized throughout Delhi. With a focus on urban youth between the ages of 26-35 years as the audience, he also worked with the Rotary Blood Bank to spread waves of conscious realizations at prime locations including Malls like the Select City Walk Mall in Saket.

From volunteering at an event of Thalassemia at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to an awareness campaign in Noida to brief the villagers about Thalassemia, he went on meeting as many people and spoke about the disorder making sure the objective is well met.

Major unawareness of the same amongst the youth and elders didn't come as a big shock thus the educating initiative about the dangers of the disorder was offered in the best possible manner. Other activities included explaining the procedure of testing.

"Whereas Delhi and Gurugram turned out to end on an impactful note, Noida didn't seem to have a similar response. From villagers being unaware about it, I decided to spread Hindi pamphlets to explain the cures, symptoms, and ways of getting tested," added Praneel.

As young children are leading campaigns and education-based awareness camps, it is safe to foresee a bright sun in the future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

