Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME applauds NSIC's initiatives

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME while reviewing the performance of NSIC applauded its various initiatives for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country.
Also present on the occasion were Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and CMD, NSIC, P Udayakumar, Director (P&M) NSIC, Gaurang Dixit, Director (Finance) NSIC, Adya Prasad Pandey, Independent Director, Geeta Goti, Independent Director and senior officials of NSIC.
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME, Government of India visited NSIC - Livelihood Business Incubation Centre and Advance Training Centre at NTSC (Okhla). Going around the NSIC initiative, the Minister of State (MSME) appreciated the efforts of NSIC in job creation through skilling and entrepreneurship training.
During his visit to NSIC, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State also planted a sapling in the Corporate Office. "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree long time ago", he said. A sapling was also planted by Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and CMD, NSIC.
National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.
NSIC operates through a countrywide network of offices and technical centres in the country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST
