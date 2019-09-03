Praxis Global Alliance
Praxis Global Alliance

Praxis Healthcare Investor Report 2019 uncovers value creation opportunities in India

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, launched its flagship report for the Healthcare sector 'Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019', today.
Praxis Healthcare Spotlight 2019 brings out the investor sentiment in the healthcare sector in India and shares significant insights from their study on investor activity in the Indian healthcare sector in the last 6-7 years.
Faced with strong regulatory headwinds, the Indian healthcare sector, always considered attractive for its high growth potential, is undergoing a radical shift from the old to the new. This report highlights the investor sentiment in healthcare in India to gauge if the business models are working and are stacked in the right direction, in line with the transformations the healthcare segment in India is going through.
Universal healthcare has been a prime agenda for the Indian government due to an evident gap in the health coverage for rural population. In 2018, by introducing Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY, which ensures universal coverage for 500M Indians, the Indian government has been anticipating support from the private sector in uplifting the country's healthcare status.
Government has also made other regulatory changes to rationalize various procedure pricing and medical devices for private players, aiming to increase participation from that side. However, the price margins still need to stabilize for a smooth operation and adoption of PMJAY by private players.
Under the aegis of the recent shifts, Praxis Global Alliance spoke to several healthcare players, investors and the healthcare planning bodies in India, who expressed a desire to understand how the sector is embracing the shift and how private investment is expected to shape up in the coming years.
"In India, Healthcare has been one of the most intricate sectors given the demographics it serves. With a variance in everything from social to the economic status of the population, supporting 1.3B people with diverse needs is a mammoth task ripe with challenges. Ayushman Bharat is a welcome bold move reaching out to the masses to provide health insurance to cover 500M beneficiaries below the poverty line," said Anjan Bose, Advisor and Domain Leader, Healthcare Practice, Praxis Global Alliance and former founding Secretary General of NATHEALTH - Healthcare Federation of India.
"Though, there is a long way to go to excite the private sector players and play along in the scheme of things. India's healthcare is an attractive market for private investment and a huge opportunity still lies in offering quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to the large sum of the Indian urban and rural population," he added.
The report sheds light on the increasing deal activity and competition in the sector, with large investors especially competing for a small set of investments. We also see the paradigm shifts in the sector, with a value creation shift from tapping demand through expansion 5 years ago to servicing demand profitably today, expected to move towards consolidation in the next 5 years.
While the days of growth-led value creation are behind us, we believe different healthcare verticals are on different stages of this shift.
"Top 10 deals in the last 2 years in the Healthcare sector in India represent 65 per cent of the total disclosed deal values where Pharma and Life Sciences continue to remain attractive. There has also been a shift in value creation in the healthcare segment in India, from dependence on top-line growth to cost and capital efficiency; as consolidation picks up in the segment, it will act as a key driver too," said Aryaman Tandon, Director, Praxis Global Alliance.
Praxis Global Alliance reached out to over 100 large existing and past investors in the healthcare space in India for their study for this report, and examined inputs on important industry trends and opportunities across the various segments including Pharma, Hospitals, MedTech, Diagnostics, Wellness, Clinics, CRO, Biotech, among others. Some of the key insights and recommendations for the sector featured in the report include:
* Funding in late-stage healthcare reaches all-time highs with average deal size growth outpacing deal numbers
* Regulations have dampened sentiment, but optimism still riding on a high
* Indications of increasing sector maturity, as value creation drivers shift from growth and expansion to cost and capital efficiency, and increasingly towards consolidation
* Pharma and Life Sciences continues to court interest, while diagnostics faces the brunt of unattractive valuations
* Specialty hospital and specialty clinic models found most attractive emerging models by growth and late-stage funds
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:01 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales growth of 4 pc in August 2019...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 as against sales of 279,465 in July 2019, and 343,217 units in the month of August 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Ashok Leyland becomes the first CV maker to get BS-VI...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Tuesday it has become the first lndian original equipment manufacturer to meet the Bharat Stage VI emission norms across its fu

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:29 IST

UTI Mutual Fund selects Resulticks to power its omni-channel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced that UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF), one of India's largest investment managers, has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:55 IST

PSU Bank index falls 3.7 pc after merger plan, PNB and Canara...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) traded under pressure on Tuesday after the government last week unveiled a mega-plan to merge 10 of them for creating four stronger lenders with countrywide networks and global reach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:34 IST

Tata Steel announces closure of manufacturing unit in Welsh

London [Britain], Sep 3 (ANI): Tata Steel has announced the closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:04 IST

Reliance Power and Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 3 (ANI): Reliance Power said on Tuesday it has signed a partnership agreement with JERA, one of the largest power utilities of Japan, for jointly setting up 750 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:25 IST

Sensex down by over 400 points on dismal macro data, PSU bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues while investors remained cautious after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:55 IST

Abhay Batra, Chief Financial Officer Clovia - Awarded CFO100...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Abhay Batra, the Chief Financial Officer of Clovia has been recognized under the 8th annual CFO100 program 2019 for the CFO100 2019 Roll of Honour under the Cost Control Management category.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:13 IST

India inches closer to becoming a Cyber security Superpower

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/Digpu): The 'Digital India' and 'New India' mission has been offered an essential impetus by an Indian Ethical hacker, Khushhal Kaushik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:47 IST

EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Bengaluru 3rd Edition recognizes...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India's most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the

Read More
iocl