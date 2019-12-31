Praxis Media Group announces winners of its National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] Dec 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On Sunday, December 29, 2019, the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi amidst the elites of the industry.

The National Quality Excellence Awards was organized by India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to recognize, celebrate and encourage quality and aimed to honour the achievers, innovators, and leaders from an array of sectors and disciplines signifying their innovation, dedication, ethics, achievement, and quality excellence.

With this year's theme being "AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE." the National Quality Excellence Awards were presented to around 50 winners at five different levels.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included qualification & professional experience, infrastructure & facilities, market presence & competition, growth & profitability, quality & operational excellence, financial & business acumen, innovation & novelty in services, ingenuity and imagination, sustainability & environmental awareness, job & impact potential, client/customer & industry feedback, use of technology & trends, efforts for risk & setback mitigation, previous awards & achievements etc.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day, Padma Bhushan Abhinav Bindra, ace shooter and India's first & the only Olympic Gold Medalist.

National Quality Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media Group, in association with Quality Congress - Nation's premier online identifier and online resource of quality products, businesses and services were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent quality services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself.

The initiative was well supported by News1India - Media Partner, SME World - Digital Magazine Partner, Your Story - Digital Media Partner and Quality Congress - Brand Partner, who echoed the same objective of quality excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019:

* Dr Sachin Madaan - Best Cosmetic Oral Surgeon and Smile Designer in Delhi

* Lovely Public Senior Secondary School - Best Senior Secondary School in Delhi & NCR

* St Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School - Best Public School in New Delhi

* Dr Lokesh Jain - Best Retina Surgeon in New Delhi

* Dr Imran Noorani - Best Psychologist in India

* Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre - Best Neuro Centre in India

* Cygnus Super SpecialityHospital, Kaithal - Best Green Building Hospital in Haryana

* Dr SP Singh Rajawat - Best Consultant Dentist in Madhya Pradesh

* Karthikeya IAS Academy - Best Civil Services Coaching in Andhra Pradesh

* Sesame Street Preschool - Best Pre-School in Pune

* Adorn Designs - Best Architect and Design Firm in Telangana

* Vastulipi - Best Architecture and Interior Designing Firm in Uttar Pradesh

* Atal Memorial Cancer Care - Best Upcoming Cancer Care Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

* Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Nahan - Best Senior Secondary School in Himachal Pradesh,

* Dr Kirti Bhushan - Best Homeopathy Consultant in Gujarat,

* AB Design Studio - Best Architectural Firm in Maharashtra

* Holostik India Limited - Quality Excellence in Manufacturing Anti-Counterfeiting Products and Services

* Dr Shwetha Kakkerla - Dental Entrepreneur of the Year - South India

* Play Home Heights Public School - Best State Board School in Chhattisgarh

* Oranks Infotech - Best SEO Services Firm in New Delhi

* DoctorPlus.biz - Best Online Portal for Dental Care Services in Delhi & NCR,

* Ar ShivalJalota - Best Consultant Architect in Prayagraj

* Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited - Best Super-Speciality Hospital in Telangana

* Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani (Rajasthan) - Best Boarding School in Western India

* Shri Ram Global School, Greater Noida - Best Emerging School in North India

* Modi Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic - Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Ahmedabad

* Singhpur Nursing Home - Best Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rural Jharkhand

* Future Link Visa Consultants Private Limited - Best Immigration Services Consultants in Gujarat

* The Delhi School of Communication - Best Mass Communication and Media Management Institute in New Delhi

* Design Collective - Best Interior Design Firm in Noida,

* Urvi Kaushal Vakharia - Best Diet and Nutrition Consultant in Mumbai

* Meridean Overseas Education Consultants Private Limited - Best Overseas Education and Immigration Consultant in India

* Beanstalk Pre and Junior School - Best Pre-School in Haryana

* K Square Energy - Best Emerging Solar Company in Gujarat

* Vitalcure - Best Herbal Supplement Products in India

* ProGen Weight Management (Scalephase Weight Management Private Limited) - Best Weight Loss Company in Karnataka,

* Dr Rushda Riaz - Best Gynaecologist in Delhi & NCR

* Nanodot Technology Services Private Limited - Best Medical Equipment Maintenance and Calibration Services Company in New Delhi

* Homes for India Private Limited - Best Architectural and Interior Design Firm in Western India

* Netcom System Services - Best IT Services Providers in Delhi & NCR

* AB Tutorials (Bhatara Law Institute) - Best Law Entrance Institute in India

* Soft Imaging & Medical Solutions - Best Medical Equipment Manufacturing Company in North India

* Jollity Box Outlook Care Private Limited - Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Chandigarh

"Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of business practices and ethics", said Swagatika Patel Singh, the Founder-Director of the company.

"The National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat", she added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

