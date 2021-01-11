Praxis Media Group announces winners of the National Business Leadership and Service Excellence Awards, 2020

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Business Synergy announced the prestigious National Business Leadership and Service Excellence Awards on January 10, 2021 to celebrate and honor more than 25 winners at 5 different levels for maximizing their potential and mastering the art of delivering quality products, excellent services and trustworthy brands and business names.

These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

The endeavour is to honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Magazines, Portals, Consultancy, E-Commerce etc.



The awards are conferred upon the "best of the best" in recognition of their attainment of world class standard of service excellence. The recipients of these awards are those stellar individuals and organizations who maintaining excellent quality in their business and services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself.

The initiative was well supported by Business Synergy - Brand Partner, Global Brands Network - Associate Partner, and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of business leadership and service excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the Business Leadership and Service Excellence Awards, 2020:

Priyanka Arjun and Associates - Best Architects and Interior Designers in Rajasthan, Symbolic International School - Best Secondary School in Kolhapur, Gurunanak Academy of Science and Commerce - Best Online Teaching during Covid Pandemic, 2020, Aarogya Dham Piles and Fistula Hospital, Panchkula - Best Piles Hospital in North India, Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre, Jaipur - Best Engineering College in North India, Indian Institute of Knowledge & Development - Best Civil Services Coaching in Mumbai, Padma Coaching Classes - Best Commerce Coaching Centre in Maharashtra, MTM College of Education - Most Promising B.Ed. College in India, T-Square Architects & Design - Best Residential Architects in Mumbai, Blooming Buds School, Moga - Most Innovative and Enterprising School in North India, Vinex IAS Academy - Best Civil Services Coaching in Andhra Pradesh, Mayo International School - Best Innovative School in Delhi & NCR, Bengal Law College, Santiniketan - Best Law College in West Bengal, Dr Pradyut Waghray - Lifetime Achievement Award in Pulmonary Medicine, Dr Deepti Tiwari - Best Consultant Nutritionist in Gurgaon, FuturON Preschool - Best Pre-School and Day Care in Tirupati, Dr Pruthvi BC - Best Physician and Internal Medicine Consultant in Shivamogga, Veeda Clinical Research Private Limited - Best Quality Clinical Research Services in India, TERA Group - Business Portal of the Year, A B Design Studio - Best Architectural Firm in Western India, Dr. Preeti Vishwesh Agarwal - Women Education Leader of the Year, St Nursery School - Best Pre-School in Uttarakhand, Suryadatta Institute of Business Management and Technology - Best MBA Institute in Pune, Dr Naeem Sadiq - Best Consultant Neurologist in India, Dr. Anulok Jain - Best Homeopathy Consultant in Rajasthan, Delhi Public School, Bokaro Steel City - Best School in terms of Academic Curriculum and Pedagogy.

The Founder-Director of the media group, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of business practices and innovations.

The National Business Leadership and Service Excellence Awards, 2020 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational professionals, entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

