Praxis Media Group announces winners of the National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Dentistry Global announced the prestigious National Dental Excellence Awards on November 15, 2020 to celebrate and honor around 20 winners at five different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the dental and oral healthcare sector with vision and inspiration.

These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate, encourage and honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the dental fraternity in a spectacular style.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020 have been instituted to evaluate the most brilliant and prestigious dentists, dental clinics, hospitals, individuals and organizations relating to the dental and oral healthcare in the country.

These awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the dental profession and are also instrumental for motivating to strive for greater heights and to contribute more actively towards promoting the profession's intellectual, creative and ethical value systems.



The best performers and greatest innovators in the sector vouch for the fact that success comes only by determination, devotion and creating exceptional services. These awards intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements.

The initiative was well supported by Global Brands Network - Associate Partner, Dentistry Global - Brand Partner and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of dental and oral healthcare excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020:

Focus Dental - Best Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Delhi & NCR, Arya Dental and Orthodontic Clinic - Best Dental Clinic in Lucknow, Dr Abhisek Ghosh - Best Cosmetic Dentist in Kolkata, Dr Digesh Rajnikant Barfiwala (Dean - SwargiyaDadasahebKalmeghSmruti Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur) - Academic Excellence Award in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Dr Premila Naidu - Best Pediatric Dentist in Bengaluru, Aasha Orthodontic & Implant Care Clinic - Best Orthodontics Clinic in Lucknow, Dr Priyanka Matta Bahri - Best Dentist in Gurugram, JN Kapoor DAV (C) Dental College - Best Dental Institution in North India, Mohali Medical Centre - Best Dental Clinic in Mohali, Dr Reena Kumar - Innovative Dental Entrepreneur of the Year, Dr Akshatha V. - Best Prosthodontist in Bengaluru, Kanpur Dental World - Best Dental Clinic in Kanpur, Dr Vinisha Pandey - Best Upcoming Dentist in Kanpur, Dr VK Vignesh - Best Dentist in Chennai, Dr Anjeev Tyagi - Best Consultant Implantologist in Uttar Pradesh, AshviniMultispeciality Dental Clinic - Best Dental Care Clinic in Mysore, Dr Harleen Oberoi - Best Cosmetic Dentist in Chandigarh, Tooth Affair - Best Dental Clinic in Bengaluru.

The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of dental and oral healthcare practice.

The National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational professionals, entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

