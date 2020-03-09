Praxis Media Group announces winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Media Group, in association with Lifestyle Indya, announced the prestigious Women Leadership Awards on March 8, 2020, to celebrate and honour 56 winners at five different levels to recognize, motivate, celebrate and felicitate - WOMEN of substance who have become achievers, innovators and leaders in their respective space.

On International Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2020 the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi. The Women Leadership Awards were organized by India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across various dimensions and geographical boundaries who are game-changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers.

The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included qualification and professional experience, infrastructure and facilities, market presence and competition, growth and profitability, quality and operational excellence, financial and business acumen, innovation and novelty in services, ingenuity and imagination, sustainability and environmental awareness, job and impact potential, client/customer and industry feedback, use of technology and trends, efforts for risk and setback mitigation, previous awards and achievements etc.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day, Poonam Dhillon - Film and TV Actress, Guest of Honour Prathibha Prahlad - Cultural Icon of India, and Special Guest Tara McCartney - Social Enterprise and Impact Entrepreneur.

The initiative was well supported by News1India - News Channel Partner, Women Now - Digital Media Partner, Lifestyle Indya - Brand Partner and Vinz Jewels - Gifting Partner who echoed the same objective of gender equality and women empowerment.

A comprehensive list of winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020:

Dr ManikaMittel - Best Dental Surgeon in New Delhi, Gala Beauty Salon and Makeup Studio - Best Makeup Studio in Punjab, Spaces - Best Interior Design Firm in Delhi, Dr Ritu Eye Care Center - Best Eye Care Clinic in New Delhi, Priya Gupta - Best Upcoming Food Entrepreneur in Jharkhand, Mere Nanhe Kadam, A Play School, Ranchi - Best Play School in Eastern India, Space Tag Architects - Best Architecture Firm in New Delhi, Nikita Bhiwania - Best Make-up Artist in Ghaziabad, Angels Fertility and Laparoscopy Center - Best Emerging Fertility and Laparoscopic Centre in Hyderabad, Dr Asma Ayesha - Emerging Leading Entrepreneur in IVF and Fertility in South India, Dt Priyanka Agarwal - Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Delhi and NCR, Dietitian Gagan Sidhu - Best Dietitian of the Year 2020, Dr Ritu Jain - Best Homeopathy Consultant in Raipur, Dr Sunakshi Singh - Best Cosmetic Physician in New Delhi, Finesse Design House - Best Design Solutions Firm in Jaipur, Shalini Vijayvargiya - Best DIY Influencer of the Year, Manssi SK Saha - Best Emerging Canine Nutritionist in India, Nisha Gupta - Best Cake Artist in Ghaziabad, Dr Priyanka Jha - Best Health and Wellness Consultant in Palghar, Sree Fertility Centre - Best IVF and Fertility Hospital in Hyderabad, Glow Dental - Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Chennai, Renu Singh - Real Estate Leader of the Year, Design Archito - Best Emerging Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Delhi and NCR, Dr Jasna Sushanth - Best Homeopathy Consultant in Karnataka, Dr Manpreet Kukreja - Best Homeopathic Doctor in Noida, Dr Sneha Divekar - Best Consultant Dental Surgeon in Pune, Nidhi's Art Terrace Baking and Culinary Classes - Best Baking and Culinary Classes in New Delhi, Dt Chaitali Mondal - Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Kolkata, Attitudes Hair Skin and Advanced Beauty Clinic - Best Beauty Clinic in Hyderabad, Deepika Taneja - Best Tarot Card Reader and Healer in Pune, Mansi Rana - Digital Marketing Leader of the Year, Dr Sonali Basu - Best School Administrator in Uttar Pradesh, Ar Sumedha Gore - Architect Leader of the Year, Dt Khushboo Sharma - Best Online Diet Consultant in Delhi, Dr Suman Cherukuri - Best Cosmetologist in Hyderabad, Dt Krishna Dave Vaidya - Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Gujarat, Veracious Foundation - Best Early Childhood and Teacher Education Consultants in India, Smarita Vinnakota - Best Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad, Physio Adviser India - Best Physiotherapy Service Provider in New Delhi, Dr Shubhangi Kaushal - Best Homeopathy Consultant in Gurugram, Archana Kanungo - Best Astrology Consultant in Central India, Femcity Hospital Total Women and Child Care Hospital - Best Maternity Care Hospital in South India, Dr Anuradha Sharma - Best Physiotherapist in Noida, Dr Sandhya Thakkar - Best Physiotherapist in Delhi and NCR, Anima Bhattacharya - Best Vedic Astrologer in India, Dr Shakuntla Shukla - Best Gynaecologist in Delhi and NCR, Dr Rajashree - Best Physiotherapy Consultant in Bengaluru, Akshara International School - Best International School in Telangana, Richa Bajoria Gupta - Best Art and Sculpting Faculty in Gurugram, Swiss Affaire Creations - Best Emerging Bakery in Noida, Poonam Sharma - Best Wedding Planner in Karnataka, Anveeksha Tripathi Jain - Best Social and Mental Health Consultant in Delhi, Indu International School - Best Technologically Synced Curriculum School in Hyderabad, Pinnacle Blooms Network - Best Innovative Child Development Brand in India, Neha's Evento Media Services Private Limited - Best Wedding Planners in Jaipur, Arcane Skin and Hair Clinic By Dr Radha Sharma - Best Skin and Hair Clinic in Noida.

"Each winner has exemplified excellence and typify the very best of professional ethics and practices," said the Founder-Director of the company, Swagatika Patel Singh, who was also present at the function.

