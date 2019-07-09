Prayag TVC during ICC World Cup 2019
Prayag TVC during ICC World Cup 2019

Prayag celebrates passion for cricket in ICC World Cup 2019 with unique TVCs

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing the spirit to support Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, Prayag, a leading brand in Bath Assets and Sanitary ware has launched a series of unique TVCs.
The most exciting TVCs rolled out by Prayag are meant to boost the morale of Team India and excite them enough to bring World Cup back.
With the message, 'Time to bring home the 3rd World Cup', the latest TVC opens showcasing the confidence of Team India which has already won the hearts of Cricket Lovers with their impressive performance. In the new TVC, Team India with full of excitement and zeal looks confident to continue its winning streak against New Zealand in the first Semi Final of the ICC World Cup 2019.
"We wish the team India all the best for the Cricket World Cup and we are extremely hopeful for their winning performance. With a unique series of TVCs aimed at boosting the morale of Team India we have already emerged as their passionate fan on various social media platforms. Well known for its passion for sports Prayag remains committed to promote sports and sporting culture in India", said Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag.
Recently Prayag had launched another TVC celebrating the win of India over Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup. Apart from raising the level of Team India's confidence these back to back TVCs are aimed at contributing significantly towards making sports events exceptionally successful in India.
With its strategy of supporting major sporting events and thus reaching to millions of young consumer base, the company has already emerged as one of the dominant sports events sponsors in India.
All these efforts of Prayag are intended to promote young India. Through its association with different sports events Prayag also aims to provide opportunities to the young and deserving players to showcase their talents.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl