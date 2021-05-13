PrayForEveryone: Prayer by Cycle Pure Agarbathi goes viral

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi's initiative to #PrayForEveryone, a short video with a universal prayer has gone viral on social media platforms.

With this video, the brand is urging people to join hands together in this global pandemic and pray for the wellbeing of all beings. Amitabh Bachchan, Saurav Ganguly, Ramesh Aravind along with various other notable celebrities from cinema and sports have come forward and extended their support to Cycle's this initiative.

While COVID has created havoc around the world and panic is the prevailing sentiment, people are seeking solace and hope in prayers. This short video is doing rounds for its #PrayForEveryone appeal.

The video has received over 7 million views on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube collectively in a week's time. The video has also been shared by over xx people on various social media platforms including WhatsApp.

"Our intention was to spread hope and positivity, with a simple, universal prayer. At Cycle, we believe in the healing power of collective prayer and its ability to provide well-being. For this, we chose the timeless prayer 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukinah' meaning, 'May all beings be happy'. The fact that the film has gone viral is proof that today everyone is praying for everyone. Everyone has a reason to pray. We pray this pandemic passes soon," said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, speaking about this initiative.



A sure indicator of the universal appeal of the video is that many people from different walks of life have come together and extended their support to the video by sharing it rapidly. While Cycle Pure Agarbathi has been actively working at the on-ground level to help COVID patients and aid the medical requirements, the video is to reinstate the hope and spread positivity among the people of India during these difficult times.

The link to view the video - youtu.be/pyAtIxP5GUA

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

