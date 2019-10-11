Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder
Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.
The category leader and pioneer in product innovations has reinforced its commitment to the consumers with the launch of the Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder.
The product is a futuristic upgrade of their best-seller, Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder. Powered by Enrich+ Precision Grinding Menus that are programmed to have Calculated Rotation Control, the Mixer-Grinder delivers consistency and addresses the growing need for a healthier diet by enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients in daily food for better absorption.
"Health and wellness is cutting across all sectors as health conscious millennial are now taking on a more active role in managing their health- adopting a healthier diet, using organic products or exploring healthier cooking methods. Being industry forerunner, in the food preparation segment we continuously invest to address consumer needs in their journey towards a healthy lifestyle. The Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder is our tech-driven solution to the health-conscious consumer. We believe that this ground-breaking technology will help us consolidate our leadership position and steer the Kitchen Appliances industry towards a new direction," said S Subramanian, Managing Director, Preethi Kitchen Appliances.
The Preethi Zodiac 2.0 is accompanied with the Master Chef + Jar which performs seven functions - Atta Kneading, Chopping, Thin Slicing, Thick Slicing, Grating, Meat Mincing and Citrus Juicing. The product also has the unique 3-In-1 Insta Fresh Juicer Jar - a single jar that performs three kinds of juicing functions - Centrifugal juicing, Super Extraction and Blending.
"The launch of Preethi Zodiac 2.0 is a result of overwhelming consumer response to the Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder, inarguably one of our most successful launches. This product is backed with two years of intensive research and continuous consumer interactions by an expert team of chefs, nutritionists and engineers. The Preethi Perfect Formula deciphers the everyday food to plot the perfect combination of grinding time, speed, duration and torque for each recipe to extract the best nutrition, texture and taste. It ensures that the ingredients are optimally processed - neither over-processed nor under-processed. This enhances the bioavailability of nutrients and essential oils in the food, and also releases better aromatic flavours. We at Preethi continuously strive to delight our consumers by improving their lives and this is how we have stayed the preferred brand for over a decade," said Swetha Sagar G, General Manager, Marketing.
"Diwali is the most auspicious time of the year when consumers look forward to upgrade their products. The Diwali Mega Sale offers are our way of expressing gratitude to our consumers who have been a part of the Preethi family," she added.
For more details on Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and to book a free pre-purchase home demo visit the website.
Offers:
Combo offer: Preethi Zodiac 2.0/Zodiac+ Milton 3 Junior Hot Box Set
Combo offer: Preethi 3/4 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove& Cook Hob + Hawkins Contura 3L Pressure Cooker
Price: MRP Rs 14378 and the offer valid till the stock lasts.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

