Preimplantation genetic testing helping at-risk couples minimize risk of chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs during conception due to an extra chromosome. People with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes in their cells instead of 46.

The condition presents growth challenges such as developmental delays, learning disabilities, cognitive impairment, general health issues such as heart problems or immune disorders.

Down syndrome is known to be a serendipitous event in pregnancy with little predisposing factors - apart from maternal age. Pre-screening during IVF can test the embryos for factors such as Down syndrome before the embryo transfer. PGT-A is a scientific approach that can improve pregnancy rates of IVF upto to 70 per cent and helps reducing miscarriage rates by less than 10 per cent.



"PGT is a proven technology to reduce chances of birth associated abnormalities during conception," said Dr Durga Rao, Medical Director, Oasis Fertility.

"High and medium risk couples who have had a previous pregnancy with chromosomal abnormalities, women who have had repeated miscarriages, women who have experienced previously failed embryo implantation, couples diagnosed with unexplained infertility, women older than age 35 and couples who are going through unsuccessful fertility treatments can benefit from the PGT-A screening technology available at Oasis Fertility," added Dr Durga Rao.

Established in 2009, Oasis Fertility is a pioneer and a leader in Reproductive Medicine in India. With 12 centers across India and growing, Oasis Fertility is a leader in IVF space which brings latest expertise and advancements to help couples achieve the joy of parenthood. Pioneering in fertility treatments, Oasis Fertility helps couples realize their dream of parenthood by offering personalized treatment and care that the patients deserve while maintaining utmost privacy and confidentiality.

With evidence-based treatments and the latest advancement in medical technology, Oasis delivers accessible, affordable, informative and compassionate healthcare for couples. With a robust team of 400+ professionals across all centres, Oasis Fertility delivers the most advanced care powered by technology and compassion. Apart from setting new standards and spiraling growth, Oasis Fertility maintains impeccable standards with state-of-the-art infrastructure, highly advanced Class 10,000 IVF labs and error-free protocols.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

