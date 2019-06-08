Prepare for monsoon health risks with Bajaj Finserv's affordable pocket insurance

Bajaj Finserv
Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After an unbearably hot summer, most people are looking forward to the monsoon to arrive and cool down temperatures across the country. But the rains also pose several challenges every year- from waterlogging and floods to the spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases.
Dengue, malaria and infection cases are at a peak during this season. Besides, the number of road mishaps leading to accidents also increases. Hence, it's important to ensure that you are well-protected, not just with rainwear and umbrellas, but also with the right insurance policies.
With Bajaj Finserv's affordable Pocket Insurance products, you can secure your health against the risk of water-borne diseases, dengue, malaria or personal accidents during the monsoon. Take a look at some features of these insurance covers that offer big benefits at a minimal premium amount.


The Monsoon Cover Insurance is ideal to protect yourself against unfortunate events like falling sick or meeting with an accident during the monsoon. You can get coverage up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 649. This includes hospitalization expenses for treatment of specific diseases or injuries sustained due to an accident. Along with this, you also get coverage for the cost of diagnostic tests, doctor's fees, medicines and hospital room rent up to the specified limit.


Water-borne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, and viral hepatitis reportedly caused 10,738 deaths between the years 2013 and 2017. As per reports, India loses 73 million working days due to water-borne diseases. Also alarmingly, expenses involving costs of medication, diagnostics, hospitalization and further treatment for waterborne diseases could amount to nearly 10 per cent of the monthly family household income for every infected person.
With the Waterborne Diseases Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can get coverage of Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 349. This includes all medical expenses incurred for treating waterborne diseases such as diagnostic tests, treatment charges, hospitalization, medicines, doctor's fee and hospital room rent up to the specified limit.


Dengue is considered as the world's fastest-growing mosquito-borne disease and it is prevalent across several states in India. In 2017, there was reportedly a 300 per cent rise in the number of dengue cases in the country as compared to 2009. Dengue requires immediate diagnosis and appropriate medical treatment as delayed treatment could be dangerous and life-threatening.
With the Dengue Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can get coverage up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 299. This includes expenses of pre-hospitalization, hospitalization, medication, doctor's fee, treatment charges, and hospital room rent up to the specified limit.


There is a usually a spurt of infection cases during the monsoon season. The Infection Cover from Bajaj Finserv provides coverage up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 79. This includes diagnostic tests, hospitalization, medication, doctor's fee and hospital room rent up to the specified limit.
You can apply for the above insurance policies by logging in to the Bajaj Finserv website, navigating to the relevant Pocket Insurance page, filling in the simple online application form and then making the premium payment online easily.
Additionally, you can also check out other Pocket Insurance products offered by Bajaj Finserv like tuberculosis cover, hospital cash cover, child personal accident cover as well as other affordable travel and lifestyle products according to your specific need.
