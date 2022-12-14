President Murmu presents energy conservation awards, launches portal for public EV charger locator

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition prizes here in the national capital.

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, she also launched the 'EV-Yatra Portal'. The portal has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a top priority for all of us to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, progress well, and live healthy lives, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Breathing in clean air is a basic human right. By protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights, the statement quoted President as saying.

The President said that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority.

Although India's per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions are less than one-third of the world average and India as a responsible country is contributing significantly to environmental protection, she added, according to the statement.



The President said that India, in COP-26, had given the message of 'Lifestyle For Environment' i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

"In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources, and taking measures to enhance natural wealth is an integral part of such a lifestyle," the statement quoted her.

Further, she said that India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards the adoption of such a lifestyle.

Referring to India's Presidency of G-20, the President said that G-20 countries contribute 85 per cent to the world's total GDP and 75 per cent to international trade. In addition, 60 percent of the world's population also resides in the G-20 countries.

She said that India, during its Presidency, has adopted the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', according to the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and we are also disseminating it on the world stage.

About the award winners, she said that their innovations should be widely used so that more and more people could get inspired and develop new methods for environmental protection.

She urged all to take a resolution that whatever we do would always be in favor of nature, never against nature as human welfare lies in maintaining the balance between nature and development, the statement said. (ANI)

