Prestige Group, India's largest developers inaugurate five properties in Bengaluru across the residential and office segments

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:37 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's lauded stimulus package to revive growth, Prestige Group inaugurated four residential and one commercial property in Bengaluru.
Contrary to popular perceptions of a slowdown in the real estate market, the Bengaluru-based developer has consistently completed projects in the stipulated timeframe, suitably met customer expectations, and retained a good momentum of growth.
"Our growth trajectory in residential real estate has been very strong. Earlier this year, when we launched Prestige Elysian, a residential apartment project in Bengaluru, it was met with a resounding response, and we sold almost one-third of the project immediately. All our projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad have garnered a positive response. We are now looking at new launches in Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR) as part of our strategy to enter new geographies in the residential as well as office space. I believe that our past performance, prime locations as well as efficient pricing have helped strengthen our market position", said Irfan Razack - Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.
"With the government assuring more credit support to developers and working on positive policy reforms, such as Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016 (RERA) and the Goods and Service Tax (GST), there is immense scope for development and investment opportunities for the real estate sector today. The launch of the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) in March has paved the way for newer avenues. The outlook is undoubtedly bullish. Prestige has multiple launches lined up this year, spanning close to 10 million sq ft across businesses", he added.
Prestige Deja vu (Promenade Road)
A winding road in a bustling town lined with old majestic trees, in the heart of a happening city. That's perhaps how the description would read to your new address on Promenade Road, one of the few roads left in Bengaluru that still sketches some remnants of a beautiful past. Home to Coles Park, many well-known schools and hospitals, Frazer Town has a historical past. Even as modernity is fast making its presence felt, the locality still houses colonial bungalows of Gothic-styles and British architecture. Perched in the centre of such beauty and conveniences is Prestige Deja Vu - 40 sprawling apartments spanning 21 floors, with three and four-bedroom apartments. Enjoy chirpy mornings as sunbeams dance in your living rooms, with spacious balconies to welcome the sunset, in this beautiful property.
Prestige Pine Wood (Koramangala)
Prestige Pine Wood is a high-rise residential development in Koramangala (Jakkasandara) Bengaluru. Koramangala, located at the heart of the city has good proximity to IT hubs and recreational zones. Located on a prime land of 2.5 acres, Prestige Pine Wood consists of 256 premium apartments and offers a combination of 2, 2.5, 3 and 4 bedroom units. The master plan of these properties offers the finest view of the adjacent landscaped parks, and the overall architecture and space planning has been designed explicitly to spell luxury. A well-integrated Clubhouse is closely knit within the towers with modern amenities such as a mini theatre, banquet hall, gymnasium, billiards and TT room, along with a swimming pool and a spa. The building facade is contemporary with straight lines and imaginative use of understated colours and textures have been used that underpin the word 'Pine Wood'.
Prestige Boulevard (Whitefield)
Prestige Boulevard is a premium residential development situated in the midst of a well-established and prime location at ECC Road, Whitefield. Spread across 2.54 acres, Prestige Boulevard consists of 144 exquisite premium residences that play the gracious host to beautifully designed low-rise apartments and offer a combination of two and three-bedroom units. The master plan of this extravagant property offers the finest of undisturbed views and is a neo-classical sanctum quietly nestled within the city. Prestige Boulevard is situated in a prime locality, comfortably connected to IT hubs, work centres, hospitals, malls, schools, and is also in close proximity to the metro providing easy access and commutability. It is 16 km away from MG Road and 8.1 km from Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road. The overall architecture resonates with the elegance, permanence and timeless style of Georgian and Victorian design, and is an amalgamation of historic charm and modern-day sophistication.
Prestige Woodside (Yelahanka)
Tucked away from the hustle of the main road by a km is a luxurious enclave of row houses that are designed specially to experience villa living. Prestige Woodside is spread across 14 sprawling acres of bliss in a beautiful, quiet village called Avalahalli, near Yelahanka. This development is enveloped by the green foliage of an orchard with huge tamarind and mango trees. The Avalahalli Lake is located close by and is a clear, clean water body that serves as a pleasant reminder of the Bengaluru that was. Since Yelahanka's commercial hub is a township close to Avalahalli, residents can enjoy the calm of the countryside and simultaneously revel in the hustle and bustle of city life. It is in close proximity to reputed schools and colleges including the likes of Mallya Aditi International School, Vidyashilp Academy, Chrysalis High and Ryan International School; and hospitals like the Neha Prakash Hospital, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital and Chaitanya Medical Centre. Yelahanka is a focal point for ardent shoppers and has food chains of international repute in close proximity for convenient living. Being a part of Greater Bengaluru, the area has good rail, air and road connectivity.
Prestige Cube (Koramangala)
A commercial development spanning 64,000 sq ft, Prestige Cube is a two-storey new-age building that brings Koramangala its biggest WeWork. The property has been customised to suit WeWork's unique design requirements. Ample parking is available in the basement.
iocl