Prestige Group unveils the 4th edition of KEYS - Their much-awaited property expo

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There's more reason to celebrate this festive season. KEYS 2019 - the 4th edition of Prestige Group's much-awaited annual property expo is back! And taking place for the first time across five cities in South India, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mangalore.
Counted among India's leading real estate development companies, Prestige Group will be showcasing its finest residential projects across categories in South India from 11-13 October 2019. In Bengaluru, KEYS 2019 will take place at Conrad Bengaluru in the CBD area and the Prestige Group's Sales Office in Whitefield between 10 AM and 8 PM.
Simultaneously, it will take place at Prestige Courtyard (Chennai), Prestige High Fields (Hyderabad), Prestige Hillside Gateway (Kochi) and Prestige Valley Crest (Mangalore).
About KEYS 2019:
Since its conception in 2016, KEYS has played a pivotal role as an interactive platform for Prestige Group and its ever-growing customer base. KEYS 2019 will showcase Prestige Group's entire collection of ready to move-in villas, ready to move-in apartments and ongoing projects that are scheduled to be completed within the next 12 - 24 months across South India - a total of 32 landmark residential developments across the cities of Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Mangalore, apart from Bengaluru.
There is something for everyone as the residences on offer range from mid-segment, premium to ultra-luxury with a price range of Rs 30 lakhs - Rs 10 crores. All projects are either RERA Registered or OC Received.
"The popular perception that the entire real estate industry in India is grappling with a lack of consumer interest couldn't be further from the truth, at least as far as Prestige Group is concerned. Right from mid-segment apartments to premium villas and ultra-luxury residences, our customers have shown unfailing enthusiasm for all our projects, despite the slowdown that hit the economy. I strongly believe that our biggest USP is customer trust", said Swaroop Anish - Executive Director, Business Development, Prestige Group.
Some of the factors boosting the real estate market include:
Government regulations:
The Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), reduction of GST rates for under-construction properties, the proposed Rs 20,000-crore fund to provide financing to stalled projects in the affordable and middle-income housing segment, and 'Housing for All by 2022' initiatives have given a strong impetus to realty growth as well as fostered greater trust and transparency in the industry.
Why should home buyers head to KEYS 2019?
Over the last three decades, the Prestige Group has consistently developed over 20,000 world-class homes, offering the best of design and quality and delivered them to happy customers. KEYS 2019 also promises homebuyers a medley of great offers, lucky draws, spot surprises and unique financial schemes in association with the country's most reputed banks - HDFC, L&T Finance, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.
Properties on offer:
Bengaluru: Conrad Bengaluru & Prestige Sales Office, Whitefield Prestige White Meadows, Prestige Golfshire, Prestige Silver Oak, Prestige Lakeside Habitat, Prestige Tech Vista, Prestige Glenwood, Prestige Wood Side, Prestige Willow Tree, Prestige Royale Gardens, Prestige Jindal City, Prestige Pine Wood, Prestige Song of the South, Prestige Park Square, Prestige Lake Ridge, Prestige Falcon City, Prestige Kew Gardens, Prestige Lakeside Habitat, Prestige Augusta Golf Village, Prestige Silver Oak, Prestige Lakeside Habitat, Prestige Tech Vista, Prestige Glenwood & Prestige Tranquility.
Chennai: Prestige Courtyard
Prestige Courtyard & Prestige Silver Spring
Hyderabad: Prestige High Fields
Prestige High Fields, Prestige Ivy League & Prestige Royal Woods
Kochi: Prestige Hillside Gateway
Prestige Hillside Gateway, Prestige Cityscape & Prestige Panorama
Mangalore: Prestige Valley Crest
Prestige Valley Crest
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

