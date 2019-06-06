Prestige Group's Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield win FIABCI World PRIX D'excellence Awards 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Two of Bengaluru's most popular hotels - Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, developed by the Prestige Group - India's biggest developer, were recently awarded the much sought-after and globally celebrated FIABCI World PRIX D'Excellence Awards 2019.

A record 35 of the world's best property developments were conferred with the FIABCI World Prix D'Excellence Awards 2019 at a gala and glittering ceremony at Golden Palace in Moscow, Russia, on 31 May 2019. This ceremony was held in conjunction with the convening of the 70th FIABCI World Congress and attended by 400 real estate dignities from all over the world.

"These excellent property developments are already the best projects in their own respective countries, and they have now won at the international level. This unique award is given to the real estate projects that embody excellence in all disciplines involved in their creation, to make the world a better place to live, work and enjoy", said FIABCI World President, Assen Makedonov of Bulgaria.

"We are extremely happy to receive this award for both our hotel properties and thank FIABCI for this honour! The hospitality industry is a dynamic one with the needs of the clientele constantly changing. Moreover, we are dealing with a spectrum of clients with varied needs. At Prestige, it has been our constant endeavour to stay one step ahead of changing market dynamics and create benchmarks in the hospitality sector in South India. Bangalore being a tech hub is a city for business travellers and as a developer, we have capitalized on the business convention traffic. For us, the segment of corporate travel and MICE contributes significantly, and is a major driver for the year-on-year growth of our hospitality portfolio", said Ms Uzma Irfan - Director, Prestige Group.

"The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre include a hi-tech convention centre which can seat up to 2200 plus people while Conrad Bengaluru offers one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city's CBD area. With a robust inflow of both tourists and business travellers to the city, these properties have become a game changer within the existing hospitality market," she added.

