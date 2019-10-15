New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The global #MeToo campaign raised the bar on conversations around sexual harassment at the workplace. But conversations are not enough. Making workplaces safe for women needs effective implementation and understanding of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

This is the primary legal mechanism to ensure that women are protected against sexual harassment at workplaces in India.

Yet, how many of us - women and men, employers and employees - are aware of the rights and obligations under this Act? Martha Farrell Foundation's book, "Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace", is a timely resource that provides a step-by-step guide to understanding the Act. The book will be launched on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at the 7th Indian Social Work Congress in Lucknow.

Findings from the latest 2019 study published in Harvard Business Review state 74 per cent of women believed women would report or speak up against sexual harassment without hesitation and 77 per cent men hoped it would make men warier of inappropriate behaviour on their part. The study concluded at least at an organizational level training of employees should be ensured not only on what constitutes sexual harassment but also focussed on character building and gender equality.

"Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace" is packed with details on organizational responsibilities to prevent, prohibit, and redress sexual harassment at the workplace, Internal and Local Committee mandates and functioning, and an illustrated A-Z section on different behaviours and impact of sexual harassment.

Illustrative legal precedents, both national and international, provide a glimpse into the meanings implicit in the SHW Act, 2013. Detailed key processes, from creating organizational policies to constituting effective anti-sexual harassment committees, are explained in easy-to-understand language. By demystifying legal jargon, the book helps increase understanding of the rights available to women under the SHW Act, 2013.

"Martha Farrell Foundation is very proud to have authored this book, published by Hachette India", said Nandita Pradhan Bhatt, Director of Martha Farrell Foundation.

"The Foundation is committed to making workplaces safe, and this book distills our experiences in training over 50 organizations, and sensitizing nearly 30,000 men and women employees over the past three years. Importantly, the book goes beyond the law, providing examples and case studies for unbiased redressal of sexual harassment complaints, and actions we can all take to create a workplace culture that is gender-sensitive, equal and safe for every employee", added Bhatt.

This comprehensive handbook is an indispensable resource for employees, organizations and Internal Committee members to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment at the workplace.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

