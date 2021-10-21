Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd launches the e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21,(ANI/PNN): Surat-based Primex Media Services Private Limited has launched the first edition of its global Start-Up e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs' on October 20.

The e-magazine gives in-depth insights into the new-age entrepreneurs, emerging industries, young founders, Start-up stories, women entrepreneurs, brands stories, thought leadership on business ideas and enterprises.

The journey began with Prime Communications in 2007, focusing on providing PR services to the reputed National and International companies, corporates, and business houses. In 2015-16, the company was rechristened Primex Media Services Private Limited.



It was during the coronavirus crisis the Primex Media Services ventured into the digital networking space and launched Primex News Network (PNN). In a very short period, PNN has become the leading Newswire service in India.

Director of Primex Media Services Private Limited, Nitesh Desai, said, "We are delighted to launch the very first edition of our Start-Up e-magazine, Hello Entrepreneurs. The e-magazine is available on helloentrepreneurs.in."

Desai added, "Covid-19 has had a great impact on India. Interestingly, the pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for many young entrepreneurs, who redefined their business models and moved up the value chain. Many young entrepreneurs launched various new businesses, sensing the taste of the national and international markets."

The Hello Entrepreneurs' Start-up e-magazine is on the mission to bring breathtaking success stories of entrepreneurs in India and around the world. The e-magazine will be published every month for esteemed readers in India and abroad.

