Prince of Udaipur Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's green initiative earns him 3rd Guinness World Record

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the prince of Udaipur and the scion of the royal house of Mewar is known for his unwavering commitment towards the society.

On his birthday today, he initiated a unique "Go Green" initiative called "Vriksh Hi Jeevan Abhiyaan". During this, thousands of school students, Indian Army personnel and citizens from all walks of life participated.

The previous world record for most saplings planted in 60 seconds stood at 2000 but today's unique initiative broke the previous record with 4035 saplings potted in less than 60 seconds. The entire initiative highlighted Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's idea for a cleaner and greener tomorrow with sustainability.

"The focus has always been to give back to society. And caring for mother earth should be a priority for each one of us so that we are able to provide a better tomorrow for the generations to come given the current challenges of global warming, ecological imbalance and various natural calamities which have resulted due to man-made misadventures," said Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

This is his third Guinness World Record; the first being Vastradaan which collected 10 lakh clothes for donation to the needy followed by another Guinness World Record for collecting the maximum number of stationery items for students within 24 hours.

The prince of Udaipur has created awareness on several social issues related to the rural and urban populace in the region. He has conducted campaigns for numerous social causes to create awareness in the field of education, health, environment, etc., in order to improve the standard of living and quality of life of the local people. He has also worked on various social projects in association with NGOs like the Sauhardya Charitable Trust.

