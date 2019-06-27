Pristyn Care expands healthcare delivery network in 6 new cities

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram based healthcare delivery start-up Pristyn Care, expands its footprints in 6 tier 2 cities, after getting an overwhelming response in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The accelerated expansion of Pristyn Care is the result of a diversified business model in tier 2 cities. Built into that expansion are elements that will be very beneficial for the local community. The compelling factor for the expansion was the need for advanced treatments and quality of care in tier 2 cities. The company is establishing associations with existing hospitals in new cities, unlike building their own clinics as they did in tier 1 cities.

After getting financial backing from Sequoia India, Pristyn Care gained momentum and executed expansion plan in a very short span of time. They penetrated 6 tier 2 cities that are Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Ludhiana, and Agra within a month of conceptualization.

"They have cracked the intricate code of asset-light model in the healthcare services sector after building the same in the National Capital Region. They wanted to bring innovation in healthcare and provide seamless surgical experience. They plan to launch over 30 cities by 2020. The business model of Pristyn Care is enabling them to grow faster and expand their reach at a quick yet manageable rate", said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder Pristyn Care.

"They are working on a vision to bring innovation in their services. They are using modern technology to ensure the quality of care. The much-shouted start-up comes up with a great promise and looks like getting matured with each passing month", said another spokesperson of Pristyn Care.

