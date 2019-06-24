Prithviraj Kothari becomes National President of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prithviraj Kothari has been appointed as National President of India's oldest and apex association i.e. India Bullion And Jewellers Association in place of outgoing President Mohit Bharatiya for the next five years, 2019 to 2024.

CA Surendra Mehta has been appointed as National Secretary and Ketan Kothari as Joint Secretary. Sanjay Jain becomes Treasurer and Nimesh Choksi as Joint Treasurer.

Prithviraj Kothari has been in the family business of gold trading for over 30 years. As one of the promoters, he has single handedly steered RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited to the top 10 unlisted public companies in India in terms of sales turnover as per BS1000. Currently, Prithviraj Kothari is Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited.

In the past, Kothari had served as the President of the Bombay Bullion Association (BBA). As a president, he had played a crucial role in promoting BBA in the international markets.

He has played a vital role in the introduction of gold ETFs in India. Under his vision, RSBL has successfully launched India's first and only electronic over the counter bullion trading system, RSBL SPOT.

Kothari is one of the founding members and directors of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO). He has been felicitated with the prestigious Jain Ratna award twice, once by, then President of India, Pratibha Devisingh Patil on 13th March 2012 and second time by, then Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chauhan on 23rd April 2013 for contributing remarkably towards the wellbeing and upbringing of the Jain fraternity.

99 years old Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA) has grown to become the apex body for Gems and Jewellery Industry in India, IBJA has worked for PAN India operations having offices in 27 states. IBJA is an adviser to MCX, NSE for spot exchange and signed MOU with BSE for spot exchange.

IBJA has been included in NITI Aayog for transformation of gold market. IBJA is co-convenor for domestic gold council. RBI recognizes IBJA rates for lending against jewellery. Ministry of Finance has approved IBJA rate for sovereign gold bond.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

