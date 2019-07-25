Priya Priyadarshini Jain
Priya Priyadarshini Jain receives 'Indian Woman of Influence Award' at House of Lords

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:51 IST

New Delhi [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eminent fashionista, social entrepreneur and philanthropist Priya Priyadarshini Jain has been felicitated with the prestigious 'Indian Woman of Influence' award at the House of Lords, the United Kingdom Parliament, London.
It was one of the most blissful days in the life of Priya Priyadarshini Jain for it also marked the grand launch of coffee table book on '50 most influential Indian women worldwide' featuring her as one of the most prominent personalities from India.
"Indian Woman of Influence Awards" had awardees from various countries like Britain, India, USA, Spain, and Scotland. The award recognized the power of Indian women residing in different parts of the world. This award assures that women of Indian origin are the leaders in their respective fields in the countries they presently live.
The awards were presented by the Barons of the UK Parliament in the glittering presence of respected Member of Parliament, their families and the elite section of London. It was indeed a memorable moment for every recipient which they'll cherish for the rest of their life.
While accepting the award at the UK Parliament, Priya owed the award to her late father DK Jain who was a pioneer in the field of education and business. She has inherited high values, skill and zeal of entrepreneurship from the deeds and thoughts of her father.
Priya firmly believes that one may be born rich, or have an illustrious and much wealthy legacy but to get further success and reputation one has to have the vision and hard work. "You have to set your own goal. You have to pave your path. You have to believe in yourself. Think a thousand times before you make a decision but once started never look back," she added.
Priya has deep faith in nation-building and her interest for the same could be understood through her articles on Skill India and Ayushman Bharat being published in many magazines and newspapers. She is a great admirer and follower of the incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. She once said that the vision and dedication of the PM to make "New India", made an everlasting impact on her.
The award ceremony was also concurred with the official launch of coffee table book on '50 most influential Indian women worldwide' which featured top Indian women like former President of India Pratibha Patil, Nita Ambani, Baroness Smith, MP Caroline, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty, Pinky Anand, Shivani Mehra along with Priya Priyadarshini Jain and others.
Priya has put together many successful luxury exhibitions, has many plans up her sleeve for projects both big and small in various sectors. As a curator in the lifestyle space, she promotes a style site Fashion Gypsy. On a larger scale, she is scouting for investments in various sectors from Southeast Asia for India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

