Procter & Gamble HHCL Q3 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 98 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) has reported 8 per cent increase in its net profit for the January to March quarter at Rs 98 crore.

The company said it clocked sales of Rs 760 crore, up 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. Both the feminine care and health care business delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the quarter.

The board of directors declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 on every equity share of Rs 10. The record date for the dividend will be May 12.

Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said as the country faces second wave of pandemic, the company continues to serve Indian consumers with health and hygiene products.

"We delivered double-digit profitable growth for the third consecutive quarter this year. Our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organisation and culture has enabled us to consistently deliver results and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term."

Since the outbreak of pandemic, said Gopalan, the company has implemented robust health and hygiene standards across its sites. "Our qualified team of medical experts are working round-the-clock to support our people and their families on health-related queries." (ANI)