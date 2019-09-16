POYPicture
POYPicture

Product of the year launches new and impactive intiative with Chandramouli Venkatesan

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A platform that has championed Innovation for over 30 years in more than 40 countries launched an innovative new initiative called 'Learning, Leadership And Marketing' in Mumbai this week.
Chandramouli Venkatesan, a much respected corporate veteran and a very successful author has had an extremely accomplished career. He has written two bestselling books - 'Catalyst' and 'Get Better at Getting Better'.
Drawing from some of the content of these books as from the distillate of his wisdom and experience, he had the audience captivated with the depth of his thoughts and his lucid communicative style. Everyone is getting better, he said, but the speed of learning is crucial to actually get better. He laid particular emphasis on the Learning process, widening the pipe between experiences and the human brain besides developing the ability to spot and execute change. Also, on the agenda were Career Management for Real Growth and the importance of Values in the Work-Life connect.
"Marketing is 'Art and Science'. Successful marketers are those who learn rapidly and not just focus on becoming better marketers but on becoming better human beings. This is a process. The session was an invigorating one and Product of the Year's initiative will doubtlessly add something meaningful to marketers across the country," said Chandramouli Venkatesan.
The only by invitation breakfast session was attended by established leaders from the industry. The common thread was the strong desire to learn and develop the 'deliberateness' to approach situations. In the current environment that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, Mouli's ideas were refreshing, simple and called for some introspection and soul searching.
"We are indeed excited about this initiative and are privileged to have someone with the deep experience and pedigree of Chandramouli Venkatesan to help us to try and help marketers get better at their craft. The endeavour is to make this a regular feature, something that will keep the windows of learning constantly open and allow an exchange of ideas and thoughts that will hopefully enrich the marketing fraternity. Today's session was educative, interactive and very useful," said Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India.
"It's been an exciting week for us from a global perspective. Earlier this week, we had our U.S. team do a food truck event to show appreciation for two FMCG giants - Reckitt Benckiser and Mondelez and now our India team has partnered with Mouli, an industry stalwart to try and deliver something that I hope and believe will be impactive and well received," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management.
"It was wonderful being part of this session. Sometimes we forget that Learning never ends and is a process. Two people working in the same organisation get better at different levels. It is purely because, between them, one processes learning better than the other. Mouli explained it very well," said Sudip Ghose, Managing Director, VIP Industries Ltd.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:27 IST

Current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy alone: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday the contemporary issue for macroeconomists is to exclusively focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand as the current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy in isolation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:02 IST

August wholesale inflation remains flat at 1.08 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The wholesale price-based inflation in August was flat at 1.08 per cent on a month-on-month basis, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Secure Your Credit Cards and Documents With Purse Care From Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you frequently travel by public transport, be it metro, local trains or buses, you may be wary of losing your purse.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi facilities disrupts global supply

Doha [Qatar], Sep 16 (ANI): Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

China's continued slowdown, tensions with US increase spillover...

Singapore, Sep 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Monday that the recent escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China will further cloud the trade and economic outlook in Asia with a predominantly negative effect at the sector level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:23 IST

Sensex and Nifty slip, oil firms under pressure after Saudi attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Equity indices were on a weak note during early hours on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month high after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of global supplies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:05 IST

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday that the Centre should have taken suggestions from state chief ministers before amending the terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five yea

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More
iocl