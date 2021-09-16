Prologic to rope in 1 lakh people under its GST Suvidha Kendra Programme

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Leading fintech Prologic Web Solutions aims to enrol 1 lakh people in semi-urban and rural areas under its first-of-a-kind 'GST Suvidha Kendra' programme and help them turn entrepreneurs.

The limited period programme aims to digitally and financially empower 1 lakh rural entrepreneurs across the country. It has been launched at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive job losses across businesses and loss of livelihood for millions.

"People have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. The situation is especially worrying in semi-urban and rural areas where employment opportunities are few. The GST Suvidha Kendra is a unique initiative that can help address the challenge of employment generation. We aim to rope in at least 1 lakh entrepreneurs in the next 24 months and help them set up GST Suvidha Kendras or GST facilitation centres," said Mayank Jain, Head of Operations at Prologic Web Services.

Rural entrepreneurs can launch their own GST Suvidha Kendra from home, shop, or office with just 40 hours of Prologic's crash training course.

"Not only will the initiative give a significant boost to rural employment generation, but will also make GST compliance hassle-free and cost-effective for a lot of small businesses, who otherwise struggle with the multitudes of requirements," Jain shared.



GST Suvidha Kendras by Prologic Web Solutions offer GST compliance solutions for businesses of all sizes, with services such as e-invoicing, e-way bills, filing GST returns, GST audit, performing point by point purchase reconciliation, among others.

GST Suvidha Kendra programme provides the opportunity to work with 300+ different services across eight different verticals, including GST services, Taxation and Accounting, Payment Services, Loan + Credit Card, Insurance, Tours & Travel, Website & Design, and Micro ATM. Anyone providing these services can become a part of the GST Suvidha Kendra programme and set up their own business.

Jain added that GST Suvidha Kendras would strengthen the taxation and fintech solutions ecosystem in semi-urban and rural areas and spur the digital payment ecosystem.

