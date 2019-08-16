Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Protect your expensive footwear with shoes Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:47 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you are someone who likes to invest in shoes, your shoe collection is sure to cost you a pretty penny. A pair of shoes that features superior design, as is often found in sport's shoes, can be quite expensive.
While shoe care kits help you with everyday maintenance, an insurance policy gives you all-round coverage for any eventuality that can cause damage to your expensive shoes.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering the Shoes Insurance policy where you can avail a substantial coverage in case your shoes are lost or damaged due to fire, natural calamities, or other reasons included in the policy.
Here are some of the benefits you can expect with this policy:
Access high coverage at an affordable premium
With Shoes Insurance Policy from Bajaj Finserv, you get coverage up to Rs 10,000 at a premium of just Rs 199. Whether you need to fix minor damages or want to purchase a replacement pair, this policy offers ample financial assistance to minimise any strain on your wallet.
Obtain assistance in case of damage caused by fire
Since materials used in footwear aren't always resistant to fire, your shoes may be damaged in case of a fire accident. Regardless of whether the damage is minimal or extensive, the Shoes Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv offers enough coverage to help repair or replace your footwear.
Coverage against losses occurring due to natural calamities
In addition to fire, the Shoes Insurance policy offers monetary coverage in case your favourite footwear is damaged by natural calamities such as floods, landslides, typhoons, and earthquakes. As the coverage extends up to the invoice value or the insured value (whichever is lower), you have nothing to worry about.
Coverage against damage/loss due to theft and accidents
Whether you are on a vacation or commuting for a business meeting, you may accidentally damage your footwear, resulting in scuff marks or major tears. The Shoes Insurance policy offered by Bajaj Finserv helps you restore or replace your shoes with ease. However, to make a claim in case of an accident, your shoes should have been in your possession when they were damaged. Additionally, you can avail coverage of up to Rs 10,000 in case your shoes are stolen.
To apply for this insurance policy, all you have to do is visit the Bajaj Finserv website, fill the online application form with basic information, and pay the premium through the payment mode of your preference. You can pay the premium via bank account fund transfer, UPI, debit card, credit card or mobile wallet. What's more, filing for a claim is easy and hassle-free too.
To accelerate the claim settlement process, submit documents such as the invoice of your shoes, a duly-filled claim form, and an FIR copy in case you're making a claim owing to burglary or theft.
Apart from Shoes Insurance, Bajaj Finserv offers a range of Pocket Insurance products such as Monsoon Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Eyewear Insurance, Road Trip Cover, and more that secure you and your valuables financially against a variety of risks and hazards. You can apply for any of these Pocket Insurance policies online and avail substantial coverage at premiums starting at just Rs 79.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:15 IST

Recovering Sudanese markets helps Kilitch Drugs improve...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd., a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and formulations has reported a net profit at Rs 0.90 crores and net sales at Rs 11.98 crores, which is a decent perf

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:13 IST

INDOWUD - India's first environment-friendly alternative to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city-based Milam Sales Enterprises Private Limited, a leading trader of carpentry materials, and INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited, an innovative panel products manufacturer, have launched INDOWUD, a Natural Fibre Composite (NFC) board in Chenn

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:02 IST

General Electric a bigger fraud than Enron, alleges report

New York [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): A whistleblower has accused General Electric (GE) of using accounting tricks to mask the extent of its financial problems and called it a bigger fraud than Enron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:31 IST

CanAm's industry-leading EB-5 track record once again audited by PKF

New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CanAm Enterprises is pleased to announce that its stellar track record of achieving positive results for EB-5 investors has been audited by the global accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP (PKF) which certified the company facilitated an aggrega

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:01 IST

Deepak Fertilisers reports substantial fall in Q1 revenue, profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPC) has reported that its consolidated revenue during the April to June quarter almost halved to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore through QIP route

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Friday it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route which opened on August 8 and closed on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance ratings with...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday led by a drop in IT and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:49 IST

Wholesale inflation in July dips to 1.08 pc from 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), has dipped to 1.08 per cent (provisional) for July 2019 (over July 2018) as compared to 2.02 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27 per cent during the corresponding mont

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:13 IST

India's overall exports in April-June pegged at US $ 181.47...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-July 2019-20 are estimated to be US $ 181.47 billion, exhibiting a growth of 3.13 per cent over the last corresponding period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Embassy and Cerner join with corporate and NGOs to implement...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Read More
iocl