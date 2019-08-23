Representative Image
Representative Image

PSU OMCs stop supply to Air India as it fails to pay dues

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): PSU Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - have been constrained to suspend supply of jet fuel to Air India and Alliance Air flights at six airports from the evening of August 22 due to mounting outstanding dues from the airline and their ramifications for their working capital requirements.
The joint decision to stop fuel supply to Air India from six airports, i.e., Kochi, Mohali, Pune, Ranchi, Patna, and Visakhapatnam, was taken by the OMCs in the wake of long-overdue payments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. This includes the interest accrued on the outstanding dues, a press release issued by OMCs said.
Based on a letter dated August 14, the Air India management was intimated by the PSU OMCs regarding their decision to stop fuel supplies at the aforementioned airports with effect from August 22. Air India uplifts about 250 kilolitres (kl) of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) at the above six airports on a daily basis.
The three PSUs had served similar notices to Air India earlier but withdrew them subsequently and continued with ATF supplies on the assurance of Air India management that the outstanding dues will be cleared at the earliest. However, despite repeated follow-up and reminders for payment by the OMCs, no major reduction in the outstandings materialised from the airline till date, even after the ATF prices have climbed down from a high of Rs 76,378 per kilolitre (kl) in November 2018 to Rs 63,295 per kl currently.
As per the commercial terms agreed upon, Air India enjoys a credit period of 90 days. However, the credit period has since crossed the limit and has been at about 230 days for the past nearly two years. Despite this, the OMCs have been supportive of Air India throughout this period. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:53 IST

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Web, on behalf of the Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:23 IST

63 moons wins MPID case in Bombay High Court, big win for Jignesh Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has ruled that the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company's assets including bank accounts and properties under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:57 IST

Medica associates with Tom Cherian's SALi to create 'Centre for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata headquartered Medica Hospitals has launched the 'Medica Centre for Liver Disease' in association with the renowned South Asian Liver Institute (SALi), a Tom Cherian initiative.

Read More
iocl