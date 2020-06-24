PTC India Financial Services to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore for infra projects

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): PTC India Financial Services said on Wednesday that its board of directors has cleared a plan to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore to borrowers for solid waste management project, drinking water supply project and state-owned power transmission companies.

The decision was taken with an objective to establish PFS as a sustainable financing institution.

"PTC India Financial Service is continuously looking to diversify its portfolio by financing other clean and sustainable initiatives and expecting disbursement of Rs 425 crore from current clearance in a month," it said in a statement.

The company recently sanctioned one of the sewage treatment projects under Namami Gange scheme and forayed into sustainable financing in the infrastructure domain.

PTC India Financial Services is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries.

It also provides fee-based services like loan syndication and underwriting.

