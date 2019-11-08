Executive Club lounge at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Pullman New Delhi Aerocity introduces Club by Pullman

Nov 08, 2019 11:48 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club by Pullman is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort with distinctive amenities, specially designed keeping in mind the requirement of today's traveller.
Spread over 36 square meters, the Club room is a unique space overlooking the runway on the top floor and comes along with exclusive access to the bespoke Club lounge and its benefits.
Be it business or leisure, it is a perfect place for an experiential stay. The benefits of the Club by Pullman include free flowing tea/coffee and beverages through the day, Breakfast in Club Lounge, Cocktails hours with complimentary tapas and alcohol and access to large contemporary rooms at the property.
"Club by Pullman has been targeted towards leisure guests and seasoned business travellers. Guests at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity can experience a blend of luxury and comfort at a location that is amidst the business and shopping hubs of Delhi and Gurgaon. It is a space that is truly tempting and offers exceptional services to our guests with a view of the airport runway that enhances the experience," said Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.
For those seeking to dine at the property, there are six restaurants and bars at Accor's complex offering luxury gastronomy. Pluck, the signature restaurant at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity serves Modern European and Contemporary Indian flavours. The renowned dining outlet is committed to offer a seasonal menu that is locally focused and globally artistic.
With an in house farm of 5,000 sq ft, the chefs at the 5 star hotel offer the freshest ingredients with local flavours. The culinary team's endeavour is to provide varied international cuisine from across the globe. Further, Honk by Pullman, the Pan Asian Signature restaurant of the hotel is known to elicit guests in Aerocity with street-style cuisine from South East Asia. Serving Street Smart Food is the motto at Honk. Guests can see the culinary journey through the Honk Cart traversing the major rice bowl regions including Thailand, Southern and Central China, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Burma.
The hotel also features Woo Wellness Spa and Salon, Fit Lounge, and an outdoor pool that can be experienced by guests as a part of the Club Room offering.
What: Club Room and Lounge, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Price: Rs 12,999 + taxes
