PUMA celebrates Women with the launch of "Propah Lady"

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Sports Brand PUMA's new campaign Propah Lady counters the conventional idea of what makes women proper and redefines it. It celebrates the shift from women being told what to do, to them writing their own rules.

This inclusive campaign for the first time brings together Indian Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom, International athlete Dutee Chand, Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan and transgender model Anjali Lama.

The campaign's core narrative goes beyond breaking stereotypes, instead, it drives home the focus on recognizing how women are owning their stand and living unapologetically. With a fresh perspective, the fun and relatable direction aim to give women an expression to celebrate their individuality and live life through their own mantra - like a Propah Lady.

"Be it our athletes, consumers or employees, we believe every woman is a Propah Lady. We appreciate that our ambassadors are taking the lead to work with us in changing the dialogue from 'empowering' to 'celebrating the empowered' ", said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India.

Leading by example, the campaign's protagonists Mary Kom and Dutee Chand have not only rewritten the history of sports with their exceptional capabilities and determination, their grit and courage have also made an undeniable contribution to change the fabric of societal norms.

While Sara Ali Khan resonates with young Indian women for being outspoken, authentic and bold, Anjali Lama, with her unshakeable resolve is continuing to break gender barriers in a powerful way.

"I've always been clear about my goals and what I wanted to achieve. The fact that PUMA is celebrating the empowered women shows the shift in our society where women fearlessly chase their goals. I feel very proud to lead this movement and believe this will set an example and encourage young girls to pursue their passion", said MC Mary Kom.

"I feel as long as you work hard to achieve your goals, you shouldn't worry about what others think. I broke many shackles to get to where I am and live how I want to. It gives me great happiness that PUMA is continuing to change the narrative in a progressive and positive way for women around the world", added Dutee Chand.

"We are raising the bar, leading the way and living unapologetically. PUMA's Propah Lady Campaign further cements the beauty of women being happy, confident and owning their uncompromising selves in every possible way", said Sara Ali Khan.

"I strongly believe that if one has no inhibitions about expressing who they truly are, then social mindsets will not dampen one's attitude. I am super excited to be a part of PUMA's Propah Lady family and I am eager to inspire those who identify themselves as women to proudly live it", added Anjali Lama.

PUMA partnered with Digitas to conceptualize and bring the Propah Lady campaign to life. A multi-platform digital campaign led by Instagram and YouTube, the campaign also spans Facebook and Twitter as channels to communicate with the audience. The brand's business partners like Myntra, Dunzo and Nykaa will also join hands to amplify the conversation.

