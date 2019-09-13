bramha-logo
Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Sep 13, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.
This time, their quest to set new landmarks led to the creation of the Grandest Designer Landmark in Pune - The Collection.
The project is furnished by Bentley home in association with Ace Maison. This is the first time that this iconic global brand has made its presence in the Asia Pacific Region. Now this association puts The Collection in the league of some of the world's renowned hotels, yachts and private jets that are furnished by Bentley Home.
The Collection is the latest rising star at New Kalyani Nagar, Pune. This landmark creation comes with the configuration of 2 and 3 Bed Ultra-luxe Residences. In addition, these classy designer styled homes come with world-class fixtures to satisfy everyday need. As aimed, The Collection will be the new address of fashion moguls of Pune and even Mumbai. To achieve this goal, the project is passionately crafted and designed to match the unparalleled lifestyle of the connoisseurs of life and redefine living.
"We at BramhaCorp have always been pioneering in bringing world renowned brands to Pune be it Sheraton Grand Pune, F-Residences or Le Meridien Spa and Resort Mahabaleshwar", said Ajay Agarwal, the Managing Director of BramhaCorp.
Since ideation, the project has been close to the hearts of BramhaCorp's board of directors and the senior management team. The project received an overwhelming response from the channel partners, associates and investors from Pune, Mumbai and Dubai.
BramhaCorp has created a spectacular experience center, which gives more than a glimpse of the designer lifestyle. It should be noted that on the very first day of the launch, over 350 eager home buyers stormed the experience centre, located at project site in New Kalyani Nagar.
Handpicked Amenities and Facilities
Matching the irresistible interiors, The Collection comes with apt amenities and facilities. One can say it is a complete package of lifestyle. Along with your lifestyle, The Collection also takes care of your health. The property comes with well-equipped gymnasium for the 6-Pack machos, multipurpose court for sports enthusiasts, jogging track and swimming pool for the health conscious, also yoga/ aerobics for the ones who want to sculpt their body. There is kids' play area for the memorable childhood of your child. In addition, the socialites can hang out at the amphitheatre and multipurpose hall.
Location
Apart from outstanding educational institutes and prospering IT Zones, global lifestyle and enticing nightlife have been attracting people from across the world to Pune. This has led to business opportunities, conveniences, malls and housing developments. The leading area of the city is New Kalyani Nagar - Pune's most sought-after location for upscale living with a choice of gated communities and high-end apartments.
Perhaps the reason why one will find a host of schools, hospitals, malls, trendy boutiques, global restaurants and banks to name a few. This desired location by home-owners, as-well-as investors is now emerged as the city's hotspot.
"The Collection is the new landmark in our list of path breaking developments. Besides, it is poised to attract the connoisseurs of global lifestyle from Pune as-well-as Mumbai," said Dinesh Agarwal.
